Galaxy Note 8 specs, release date and price: Samsung accidentally tweets image of upcoming flagship

IT'S FAIR TO SAY that last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a disaster. Following reports that the handset had been setting on fire and burning arses, Samsung was forced to issue a recall, which later resulted in the handset being binned altogether.

While some early rumours said that that marked the end of the line for Samsung's Galaxy Note range, the firm has itself confirmed that it will be returning in 2017 when it revealed that burned Note 7 users could bag themselves a half-price Galaxy Note 8.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

Samsung's traditionally launches a new Note flagship each year at the IFA tech show in Berlin, which suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will make its debut in early-September 2017.

However, some reports are pointing to an earlier launch, including one from The Bell which claims Samsung is planning an unveiling for 23 August.

During its Q1 2017 earnings call, Samsung confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

Price

Rumour has it that, much like the iPhone 8, the Galaxy Note 8 could be Samsung's first smartphone to break the $1,000 (around £920) barrier.

Specs and news

- 6.3in 3840x2160 Super AMOLED curved Infinity Display with 18.5:9 ratio

- S Pen support

- Improved iris scanner

- Screen embedded fingerprint scanner

- Built-in 'Bixby' AI assistant

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM

- Vertical dual lens rear-facing camera

- USB-C connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack

- Android 7.0 Nougat

- IP68 certification

- 64GB build-in storage, microSD expansion

- Fast charging, wireless charging support

Latest news

14/7/17: Samsung appears to have accidentally tweeted an image of the Galaxy Note 8 (below). The tweet, intended to promote Samsung's Exynos 8895 processor, pictures the chip next to a phone with a wider infinity display and smaller bezels than the Galaxy S8 and S8+, hinting that it could be our first 'official' look at the upcoming Note 8.

12/7/17: Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on 23 August, according to a report at The Bell. Samsung has yet to comment on the rumours, but this report does corroborate with previous chatter that the firm was looking to beat Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 to market.

10/7/17: SlashLeaks has obtained a new image of the Galaxy Note 8 (below) that shows off its 6.3in display, and confirmed it will offer the same curved edging as the Galaxy S8. The render also shows the Galaxy Note 8 will switch to a 19.5:9 elongated ratio, which should make it easy(er) to hold in one hand.

6/7/17: An official-looking image of the Galaxy Note 8 (below) has been shared in a Facebook post by Vietnamese gadget blogger Tùng Hà. If accurate, expect the Note 8 to feature a frustratingly-positioned fingerprint scanner on its rear, alongside a dual camera set up. The image, which matches up to previous renders, also seems to confirm that the handset will feature a near edge-to-edge display like its Galaxy S8 sibling.





4/7/17: The CEO of Slickwraps, a smartphone accessory maker, has posted an image of a CAD render (below) of what appears to be Samsung's next smartphone, with the caption: "Working hard on the Note 8." The image doesn't tell us much that we didn't already know, but does add weight to speculation that the phone will feature a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and an S Pen slot on its bottom edge. The image also shows off the Note 8's rumoured dual camera set up, which sits alongside a heart rate monitor and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

30/6/17: Korean news website Osen is reporting that the Galaxy Note 8 could be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a four-figure $1,000 (around £920) price tag. The same report claims that the smartphone will be available with either 64GB or 128GB storage, with a microSD slot enabling expansion up to 256GB.

29/6/17: UK retailer MobileFun has started flogging the first official-looking Galaxy Note 8 cases (below), courtesy of Olixar. The cases, which can be pre-ordered now, appear to debunk rumours that the smartphone will feature an unsightly camera bump, but does confirm its dual sensor setup, rear-facing fingerprint sensor and curved Infinity display.

27/6/17: 91mobiles has posted a video (below) that allegedly shows the first renders of the Galaxy Note 8. If legit, the smartphone won't be as good-looking as many were expecting, with a camera bump on the rear fattening out the handset to 9.4mm thick. The video does, however, show that the Note 8 will feature a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display, a USB-C port and housing for the bundled S Pen.





26/6/17: According to a report at VentureBeat, the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in September and will be Samsung's most expensive smartphone to date with a price tag of €999 (around £875). The same report, which comes via an individual who has been briefed on the company's plans, claims that the Note 8 will feature a 6.3in AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, a 3,330mAh battery, dual cameras and Samsung DeX support.

20/6/17: Despite recent talk of an unveiling at IFA, South Korean media is reporting that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 on 26 August at an event in New York. The same report claims that the handset will feature a 6.3in Infinity Display, improved S Pen support, dual cameras, Bixby and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

14/6/17/: SamMobile is reporting, having heard from "internal sources", that the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be unveiled at this year's IFA tech show, which kicks off on 1 September. This would see the smartphone announced just days ahead of the iPhone 8.

8/6/17: A bevvy of Galaxy Note 8 leaks have appeared overnight, the first Tekz24 which claims to have got its hands on a live image of a 'Coral Blue' version of the handset (below).

Poyoco is back with a second leak and claims to have caught wind of the Note 8's hardware specs, which include a dual-lens camera, 6GB RAM, Android 7.1 and improved S-Pen support. There's no talk of an in-display fingerprint scanner, and News1 has reportedly heard from Samsung that this feature won't be coming due to "technical limitations".

7/6/17: Based on new leaked renders, courtesy of Poyoco Tech, the Galaxy Note 8 looks set to arrive packing a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display, a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera (much like that expected to appear on the iPhone 8) and a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner.

2/6/17: A report from Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl has some more info on the Galaxy Note 8. It claims that the handset will arrive running the latest version of Android, 7.1.1, and that it will feature the same 18.5:9 ratio and Infinity Display tech as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The report, according to Google Translate, also says that "a home button will not be the party", whatever that might mean.

25/5/17: An alleged Galaxy Note 8 front panel (below) has surfaced online, confirming that the smartphone will feature a Galaxy S8-style 'bezel-less' display likely with an 18.5:9 ratio. The leak also confirms, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the handset will be made available in black.

22/5/17: A Galaxy Note 8 dummy model has leaked on video courtesy of TechNavi. It shows an early concept for the Galaxy Note 8 design, and with no fingerprint scanner on its front of rear, hints that it could be the first Samsung smartphone to offer an under-screen sensor. The clip, which has since been pulled, also shows dual-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, with what looks like a dual LED flash underneath.

15/5/16: A leak via Weibo has 'confirmed' that the Galaxy Note 8 will pack a 6.3in screen, making it the biggest phone in Samsung's Note range so far. This screen will come with support for Samsung's S Pen stylus and will adopt the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+

27/4/16: Samsung has confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

4/1/16: A loose-lipped insider has revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released "later this year," with another letting slip that it will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a 4K resolution display.

24/10/16: Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 8, promising that Note 7 users in Korea will have the chance to bag themselves a half-price Galaxy S8 or Note 8. This offer The deal applies to those who trade-in their Galaxy Note 7 for a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge as part of Samsung's Galaxy Upgrade Program, which will also offer customers fast track service for after-sales and 50 percent off display repairs. µ