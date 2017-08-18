Galaxy Note 8 specs, release date and price: Live images confirm handset's Bixby button, rear fingerprint sensor

IT'S FAIR TO SAY that last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a disaster. Following reports that the handset had been setting on fire and burning arses, Samsung was forced to issue a recall, which later resulted in the handset being binned altogether.

While some early rumours said that that marked the end of the line for Samsung's Galaxy Note range, the firm has itself confirmed that it will be returning in 2017 when it revealed that burned Note 7 users could bag themselves a half-price Galaxy Note 8.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch on 23 August, just as rumours had suggested. There's no word yet as to when the smartphone will arrive on shelves.

Leaked documentation on Samsung's website has revealed that pre-orders for the device will begin on 25 August.

Price

Rumour has it that, much like the iPhone 8, the Galaxy Note 8 could be Samsung's first smartphone to break the $1,000 (around £920) barrier.

EE has become the first UK operator to confirm that it'll be offering the smartphone (below), and those interested can register their interest on the firm's website.

Specs and news

- 6.3in 3840x2160 Super AMOLED curved Infinity Display with 18.5:9 ratio

- S Pen support

- 162.5mmx74.6mmx8.5mm

- Improved iris scanner

- Screen embedded fingerprint scanner

- Built-in 'Bixby' AI assistant

- Samsung Exynos 8895 CPU (or Snapdragon 835 in the US), 6GB RAM

- 12MP dual rear-facing camera, 8MP front-facing camera

- USB-C connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack

- Android 7.0 Nougat

- IP68 certification

- 64GB build-in storage, microSD expansion

- 3,000mAh battery.

- Fast charging, wireless charging support

- Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue colour options.

Latest news

18/8/17: Images of a Galaxy Note 8 dummy unit (below) have appeared online just days ahead of the smartphone's official unveiling, courtesy of Weibo. The handset's alleged 6.3in Infinity Display takes centre stage, and the images also confirm the handset's dedicated Bixby button and its dual camera system, which sits alongside a fingerprint scanner and heart rate sensor.

15/8/17: A Reddit user who claims to work for Best Buy has said that the Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale just a day after its 23 August unveiling. The post reads: "Note 8 will be launching August 24th, a next day launch after the press conference. Source: Best Buy Mobile Employee, confirmed through both Verizon and Samsung channels."

14/8/17: An as-yet-unannounced Samsung phone with the model number 'SM-N950' has appeared on Geekbench, and all signs are pointing to the Galaxy Note 8. The listing confirms that the upcoming flagship will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM, and that it'll arrive running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, as opposed to Google's soon-to-be-released Android O software. In terms of performance, the phone scored 1815 in the single-core test and 6066 in the multi-core test.

10/8/17: ET News has got its hands on the Galaxy Note 8's alleged launch schedule, confirming that the smartphone will go on sale on 15 September. This roadmap also reveals that the handset will go up for pre-order on 1 September, in South Korea at least, with Samsung to hold a glitzy celeb-packed event on 11 September.

7/8/17: New leaked images of the Galaxy Note 8 (below), originally posted on MyEverydayTech.com, show off the Midnight Black version of the handset in the flesh. The spy shots appear to confirm previous rumours, with the device sporting an S8-style Infinity display, dual camera on the back and S Pen slot.

3/8/17: Final specs for the Galaxy Note 8 have leaked online, courtesy of Evan Blass at VentureBeat. None of these will come as too much of a surprise, with Blass pointing to a 6.3in Super AMOLED display, Samsung's Exynos 8895 CPU (or Snapdragon 835 in the US), 6GB RAM, 64GB storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP dual rear-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery. Charging will be carried out via USB-C or wirelessly, and the handset will first ship in 'Midnight Black' and 'Maple Gold' colour options, followed by 'Orchid Grey' and 'Deep Sea Blue'.

1/8/17: An official-looking image of the Galaxy Note 8 has surfaced, courtesy of Evleaks, just weeks ahead of the handset's unveiling. The image (above) shows the Note 8 in black and gold finishes, and with a more rectangular, boxier design than the Galaxy S8 although, its bezels appear thinner. The Note 8's dual cameras are also on display in this latest leak, alongside a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

28/7/17: Documentation spotted on Samsung's Australian website by BGR has revealed that pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 will begin on 25 August, just 9 days after it's officially unveiled. The leaked document, which has since been yanked, shows that Samsung Australia will offer one free Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement within 12 months of purchase under a new Screen Assure program.

27/7/17: A Chinese leaker, who goes by the name of, er, 'Ice Universe', claims Samsung will release a souped-up version of the Galaxy Note 8 which will come with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device, set to launch as the Galaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition', will reportedly launch only in Asia.

24/7/17: Fresh renders of the Galaxy Note 8 (below), obtained by BGR, claim to show the smartphone in all its glory ahead of its 23 August unveiling. The image shows a boxy smartphone with a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display, and a dual camera set up on the phone's rear with an accompanying fingerprint sensor. Separately, an image of the bundled S Pen has leaked, which confirms the stylus will be similar to the model that shipped with the now-defunct Galaxy Note 7.

21/7/17: Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch on 23 August. In a post on Twitter, the firm teased a smartphone with a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display and S Pen, alongside the tagline "Do Bigger Things".

14/7/17: Samsung appears to have accidentally tweeted an image of the Galaxy Note 8 (below). The tweet, intended to promote Samsung's Exynos 8895 processor, pictures the chip next to a phone with a wider infinity display and smaller bezels than the Galaxy S8 and S8+, hinting that it could be our first 'official' look at the upcoming Note 8.

12/7/17: Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on 23 August, according to a report at The Bell. Samsung has yet to comment on the rumours, but this report does corroborate with previous chatter that the firm was looking to beat Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 to market.

10/7/17: SlashLeaks has obtained a new image of the Galaxy Note 8 (below) that shows off its 6.3in display, and confirmed it will offer the same curved edging as the Galaxy S8. The render also shows the Galaxy Note 8 will switch to a 19.5:9 elongated ratio, which should make it easy(er) to hold in one hand.

6/7/17: An official-looking image of the Galaxy Note 8 (below) has been shared in a Facebook post by Vietnamese gadget blogger Tùng Hà. If accurate, expect the Note 8 to feature a frustratingly-positioned fingerprint scanner on its rear, alongside a dual camera set up. The image, which matches up to previous renders, also seems to confirm that the handset will feature a near edge-to-edge display like its Galaxy S8 sibling.





4/7/17: The CEO of Slickwraps, a smartphone accessory maker, has posted an image of a CAD render (below) of what appears to be Samsung's next smartphone, with the caption: "Working hard on the Note 8." The image doesn't tell us much that we didn't already know, but does add weight to speculation that the phone will feature a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and an S Pen slot on its bottom edge. The image also shows off the Note 8's rumoured dual camera set up, which sits alongside a heart rate monitor and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

30/6/17: Korean news website Osen is reporting that the Galaxy Note 8 could be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a four-figure $1,000 (around £920) price tag. The same report claims that the smartphone will be available with either 64GB or 128GB storage, with a microSD slot enabling expansion up to 256GB.

29/6/17: UK retailer MobileFun has started flogging the first official-looking Galaxy Note 8 cases (below), courtesy of Olixar. The cases, which can be pre-ordered now, appear to debunk rumours that the smartphone will feature an unsightly camera bump, but does confirm its dual sensor setup, rear-facing fingerprint sensor and curved Infinity display.

27/6/17: 91mobiles has posted a video (below) that allegedly shows the first renders of the Galaxy Note 8. If legit, the smartphone won't be as good-looking as many were expecting, with a camera bump on the rear fattening out the handset to 9.4mm thick. The video does, however, show that the Note 8 will feature a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display, a USB-C port and housing for the bundled S Pen.





26/6/17: According to a report at VentureBeat, the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in September and will be Samsung's most expensive smartphone to date with a price tag of €999 (around £875). The same report, which comes via an individual who has been briefed on the company's plans, claims that the Note 8 will feature a 6.3in AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, a 3,330mAh battery, dual cameras and Samsung DeX support.

20/6/17: Despite recent talk of an unveiling at IFA, South Korean media is reporting that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 on 26 August at an event in New York. The same report claims that the handset will feature a 6.3in Infinity Display, improved S Pen support, dual cameras, Bixby and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

14/6/17/: SamMobile is reporting, having heard from "internal sources", that the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be unveiled at this year's IFA tech show, which kicks off on 1 September. This would see the smartphone announced just days ahead of the iPhone 8.

8/6/17: A bevvy of Galaxy Note 8 leaks have appeared overnight, the first Tekz24 which claims to have got its hands on a live image of a 'Coral Blue' version of the handset (below).

Poyoco is back with a second leak and claims to have caught wind of the Note 8's hardware specs, which include a dual-lens camera, 6GB RAM, Android 7.1 and improved S-Pen support. There's no talk of an in-display fingerprint scanner, and News1 has reportedly heard from Samsung that this feature won't be coming due to "technical limitations".

7/6/17: Based on new leaked renders, courtesy of Poyoco Tech, the Galaxy Note 8 looks set to arrive packing a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display, a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera (much like that expected to appear on the iPhone 8) and a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner.

2/6/17: A report from Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl has some more info on the Galaxy Note 8. It claims that the handset will arrive running the latest version of Android, 7.1.1, and that it will feature the same 18.5:9 ratio and Infinity Display tech as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The report, according to Google Translate, also says that "a home button will not be the party", whatever that might mean.

25/5/17: An alleged Galaxy Note 8 front panel (below) has surfaced online, confirming that the smartphone will feature a Galaxy S8-style 'bezel-less' display likely with an 18.5:9 ratio. The leak also confirms, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the handset will be made available in black.

22/5/17: A Galaxy Note 8 dummy model has leaked on video courtesy of TechNavi. It shows an early concept for the Galaxy Note 8 design, and with no fingerprint scanner on its front of rear, hints that it could be the first Samsung smartphone to offer an under-screen sensor. The clip, which has since been pulled, also shows dual-camera setup on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, with what looks like a dual LED flash underneath.

15/5/16: A leak via Weibo has 'confirmed' that the Galaxy Note 8 will pack a 6.3in screen, making it the biggest phone in Samsung's Note range so far. This screen will come with support for Samsung's S Pen stylus and will adopt the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+

27/4/16: Samsung has confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

4/1/16: A loose-lipped insider has revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released "later this year," with another letting slip that it will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a 4K resolution display.

24/10/16: Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 8, promising that Note 7 users in Korea will have the chance to bag themselves a half-price Galaxy S8 or Note 8. This offer The deal applies to those who trade-in their Galaxy Note 7 for a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge as part of Samsung's Galaxy Upgrade Program, which will also offer customers fast track service for after-sales and 50 percent off display repairs. µ