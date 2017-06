Galaxy Note 8 specs, release date and price: Coral blue model pictured as leak points to 6GB RAM, Android 7.1

IT'S FAIR TO SAY that last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a disaster. Following reports that the handset had been setting on fire and burning arses, Samsung was forced to issue a recall, which later resulted in the handset being binned altogether.

While some early rumours said that that marked the end of the line for Samsung's Galaxy Note range, the firm has itself confirmed that it will be returning in 2017 when it revealed that burned Note 7 users could bag themselves a half-price Galaxy Note 8.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

Samsung's traditionally launches a new Note flagship each year at the IFA tech show in Berlin, which suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will make its debut in early-September 2017.

During its Q1 2017 earnings call, Samsung confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

Price

Given that its launch is almost a year away, there's no word as to how much the Galaxy Note 8 will cost. However, with prices Galaxy S8 starting at £680, expect it to fetch more than £700.

Specs and news

- 6.3in 3840x2160 Super AMOLED curved Infinity Display with 18.5:9 ratio

- S Pen support

- Improved iris scanner

- Screen embedded fingerprint scanner

- Built-in 'Bixby' AI assistant

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM

- Vertical dual lens rear-facing camera

- USB-C connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack

- Android 7.0 Nougat

- IP68 certification

- 64GB build-in storage, microSD expansion

- Fast charging, wireless charging support

Latest news

8/6/17: A bevvy of Galaxy Note 8 leaks have appeared overnight, the first Tekz24 which claims to have got its hands on a live image of a 'Coral Blue' version of the handset (above). Poyoco is back with a second leak and claims to have caught wind of the Note 8's hardware specs, which include a dual-lens camera, 6GB RAM, Android 7.1 and improved S-Pen support. There's no talk of an in-display fingerprint scanner, and News1 has reportedly heard from Samsung that this feature won't be coming due to "technical limitations".

7/6/17: Based on new leaked renders, courtesy of Poyoco Tech, the Galaxy Note 8 looks set to arrive packing a Galaxy S8-style Infinity display, a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera (much like that expected to appear on the iPhone 8) and a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner.

2/6/17: A report from Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl has some more info on the Galaxy Note 8. It claims that the handset will arrive running the latest version of Android, 7.1.1, and that it will feature the same 18.5:9 ratio and Infinity Display tech as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The report, according to Google Translate, also says that "a home button will not be the party", whatever that might mean.

25/5/17: An alleged Galaxy Note 8 front panel (below) has surfaced online, confirming that the smartphone will feature a Galaxy S8-style 'bezel-less' display likely with an 18.5:9 ratio. The leak also confirms, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the handset will be made available in black.

22/5/17:A Galaxy Note 8 dummy model has leaked on video courtesy of TechNavi. It shows an early concept for the Galaxy Note 8 design, and with no fingerprint scanner on its front of rear, hints that it could be the first Samsung smartphone to offer an under-screen sensor. The clip, which has since been pulled, also shows dual-camera setup on back of the Galaxy Note 8, with what looks like a dual LED flash underneath.

15/5/16: A leak via Weibo has 'confirmed' that the Galaxy Note 8 will pack a 6.3in screen, making it the biggest phone in Samsung's Note range so far. This screen will come with support for Samsung's S Pen stylus, and will adopt the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+

27/4/16: Samsung has confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

4/1/16: A loose-lipped insider has revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released "later this year," with another letting slip that it will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a 4K resolution display.

24/10/16: Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 8, promising that Note 7 users in Korea will have the chance to bag themselves a half-price Galaxy S8 or Note 8. This offer The deal applies to those who trade-in their Galaxy Note 7 for a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge as part of Samsung's Galaxy Upgrade Program, which will also offer customers fast track service for after-sales and 50 percent off display repairs. µ