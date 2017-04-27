Galaxy Note 8 specs, release date and price

IT'S FAIR TO SAY that last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a disaster. Following reports that the handset had been setting on fire and burning arses, Samsung was forced to issue a recall, which later resulted in the handset being binned altogether.

While some early rumours said that that marked the end of the line for Samsung's Galaxy Note range, the firm has itself confirmed that it will be returning in 2017 when it revealed that burned Note 7 users could bag themselves a half-price Galaxy Note 8.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

Samsung's traditionally launches a new Note flagship each year at the IFA tech show in Berlin, which suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will make its debut in early-September 2017.

During its Q1 2017 earnings call, Samsung confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

Price

Given that its launch is almost a year away, there's no word as to how much the Galaxy Note 8 will cost. However, with prices Galaxy S8 starting at £680, expect it to fetch more than £700.

Specs and news

- 5.7in 3840x2160 Super AMOLED curved display

- S Pen support

- Improved iris scanner

- Built-in 'Bizby' AI assistant

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM

- Dual lens rear-facing camera

- USB-C connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack

- Android 7.0 Nougat

- IP68 certification

- 64GB build-in storage, microSD expansion

- Fast charging, wireless charging support

Latest news

27/4/16: Samsung has confirmed that it would launch a second flagship during the second half of the year, no doubt a nod to the Galaxy Note 8.

4/1/16: A loose-lipped insider has revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be released "later this year," with another letting slip that it will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature a 4K resolution display.

24/10/16: Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 8, promising that Note 7 users in Korea will have the chance to bag themselves a half-price Galaxy S8 or Note 8. This offer The deal applies to those who trade-in their Galaxy Note 7 for a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge as part of Samsung's Galaxy Upgrade Program, which will also offer customers fast track service for after-sales and 50 percent off display repairs. µ