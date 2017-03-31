Huawei P10 and P10 Plus release date, price and specs

Everything you need to know about the Huawei P10

HUAWEI UNVEILED the long-rumoured Huawei P10 and P10 Plus during its MWC 2017 press conference, as it looks to woo buyers with, er, 'dazzling' colours and the same Leica camera tech that pushed the Huawei P9 to 10 million sales.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Huawei P10 so far, and will update with new information as time goes on. You can also check out our Huawei P10 hands-on review.

Release date

The Huawei P10 is now available to pre-order before it starts shipping on 31 March.

Price

Over on Huawei's vMail website, the Huawei P10 has been slapped with a £599 SIM-free price tag, but the handset's currently showing as sold out.

Huawei has yet to reveal SIM-free pricing for the bigger Huawei P10 Plus, but Carphone Warehouse is selling it for £679.99. It's also offering the handset on a number of contracts, with pricing starting at an eye-watering £55.99 per month with a 20 quid upfront cost.

Carphone Warehouse is also offering the Huawei P10 on tariffs with EE, O2 and Vodafone. Pricing starts at £40.99 a month with no upfront cost, a deal that includes unlimited minutes and texts and 5GB data.

Over at Three, the Huawei P10 can be picked up for £29 on a £39 per month tariff that comes with 12GB monthly data, and with 30GB data for £43 a month. The Huawei P10 Plus can be picked up on the same tariffs for £43 and £47 a month, respectively, with a £99 upfront cost.

Vodafone is offering the Huawei P10 from £42 per month with a £10 upfront cost), which includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 24GB of UK data (for the price of 6GB).

Specs

Much like last year's Huawei P9, the P10 packs a 5.1in QHD resolution display, while the bigger P10 Plus takes on the iPhone 7 Plus with its 5.5in WQHD panel.

The company's own Kirin 960 processor, which also powers the Huawei Mate 9, sits under the hood. This comes paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage (expandable via microSD up to 256GB) and a 3,200mAh on the Huawei P10 and 3,750mAh on the P10 Plus.

In terms of design, the Huawei P10 isn't too dissimilar from its predecessor in that it retains the same metal unibody design, but the firm has designed to release eight - yes, eight - versions of its latest flagship smartphone.

There's a 'ceramic white' version that dumps the metal chassis in favour of, er, ceramic, and two "Dazzling" (sigh) models that come equipped with 'Hyper Diamond' technology that means it won't pick up fingerprints or scratches, available in either blue of gold. On top of that, there are the standard stainless steel versions of the phone that come in green, silver, gold or rose gold.

Huawei has also shifted the fingerprint sensor from the rear to the front of the phone, underneath which you'll find a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you're still with us, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus retains the Leica camera tech seen on the P9 before it, with both models sporting dual 12MP RGB and 20MP monochrome lenses what work together to offer better image quality and depth perception than rival devices.

An 8MP camera sits on the front of the Huawei P10 and comes equipped with a new Portrait mode that is able to track different points of a face to ensure better low-light shots.

Android 7.0 Nougat will run on both the P10 and P10 Plus, with Huawei's usual EMUI software thrown in on top. However, unlike the LG G6, the smartphones don't offer Google Assistant, nor is support for Google's Daydream VR platform included. It's as yet unclear whether this will be added in a future software update. µ