BlackBerry KeyOne specs, price and release date

THE BLACKBERRY KEYONE, previously codenamed 'Mercury', is official, with TCL Communications giving the handset a full official outing at this year's MWC.

The Nougat-powered smartphone arrives as BlackBerry's latest Android device to pack a full QWERTY keyboard, no doubt in a bid to attract BlackBerry purists and business customers.

We've rounded up everything we know about the smartphone below, and you can also check out our BlackBerry KeyOne hands-on review.

Release date

BlackBerry originally said that the KeyOne will go on sale in April, but has since announced that this has been pushed back until May. The reason for the delay has not been explained, but the firm said that there has been an "overwhelmingly positive" response to the KeyOne so far, adding that demand for the smartphone has exceeded its initial supply.

While no exact release date has been given, UK retailer Clove is promising a shipping date of 5 May.

Carphone Warehouse has been quick to confirm that it'll be offering the handset, and you can pre-register your interest now.

Price

Despite speculation that the KeyOne would be priced closer to £275 DTEK50 than the more expensive £475 BlackBerry DTEK60, TCL has confirmed that the handset will cost £499 in the UK.

Specs

The BlackBerry KeyOne's QWERTY keyboard doubles up as a makeshift trackpad, mimicking the BlackBerry trackpad of old, and all 52 buttons can be programmed as customisable shortcuts. There's also a fingerprint scanner built into the spacebar, adding an extra layer of security to the device.

A 4.5in 1620x1080 display sits above the retro keys and under the hood you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and a 3,505mAh battery. The BlackBerry KeyOne is the first device to feature the firm's new 'Boost' charging tech, which will get you to 50 per cent charge in precisely 36 minutes.

The handset runs Nougat but offers far from a vanilla Android experience. Instead, on the software front, you'll find BlackBerry Hub, BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry's privacy-focused DTEK app, which allows you to manage which apps have access to your personal information such as location data and phone number.

According to TCL, the KeyOne "is intentionally designed to offer the most secure Android smartphone experience possible," as the firm remains keen to push the smartphone towards business customers.

Rounding off the KeyOne's specs is a 12MP rear-facing camera, complete with phase detection autofocus and a large 1.55μm pixel size. An 8MP camera sits on the front, and features an 84-degree wide-angle lens for those who want to, er, "video conference on the go." µ