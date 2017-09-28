iPhone X release date, specs and price: Apple's moves to address Face ID privacy concerns

THE LONG AWAITED iPhone X is official, with the firm unveiling the 10th-anniversary device at its much-hyped Apple Event on Tuesday.

The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) is the company's first smartphone to feature a full-screen display, as it sets its sights on the likes of the Galaxy Note 8. There's also an all-new 'Super Retina' resolution, a reinforced glass design and support for wireless charging, with the iPhone X arriving with support for the Qi charging standard.

See also: iPhone 8 release date, price and specs

We've rounded up everything we know about the iPhone X below, and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

As expected, the iPhone X won't be released at the same time as the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which will start shipping on 22 September.

Instead, Apple has announced that iPhone X pre-orders will begin on 27 October, with shipping to begin 3 November.

Price

The iPhone X will be made available in 64GB and 256GB configurations, which will fetch £999 and £1,149 in the UK, respectively. Pricing in the US starts at $999.

Apple will also make the handset available through its iPhone Upgrade Program, with monthly payments starting at £56.45.

Naturally, Carphone Warehouse has been quick to announce that it'll be stocking the three new iPhones, and pre-registration has kicked off for the iPhone X. It has also started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

EE will be selling the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and has been quick to launch a registration page for interested customers. It will also be the only UK network to offer the Apple Watch 3.

O2 will be ranging both the iPhone 8 and iPhone X when pre-orders begin on 15 September and 27 October, respectively.

UK operator Three has been quick to announced that it will offer all three new iPhones but has yet to cough on pricing details.

Vodafone has confirmed that it will offer the iPhone X, as well as both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Interested customers can register their interest here.

Virgin Mobile has confirmed that it will be selling the iPhone X, as well as Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus handsets.

Specs

- 5.8in Super Retina (2436x1125) OLED edge-to-edge display

- New 'all-glass' design with IP67 certification

- 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm, 179g

- Wireless charging support

- Apple A11 chip with Apple-designed GPU

- Face ID

- iOS 11 with improved Siri, P2P payments

- Vertical 12MP dual cameras with OIS, 7MP front-facing camera

- Support for LTE speeds up to 450Mbps

- Wireless charging/fast charging support

- Battery life quoted at 21 hours of talk time

- 64GB/256GB storage

Latest news

28/9/17: Apple has released more details about the iPhone X's Face ID functionality in a bid to address some of the privacy concerns surrounding the face-scanning tech. For example, the firm points out that information collected by Face ID - including infrared images of your mug - won't be stored on your device, and notes that images are also cropped to avoid grabbing background info. Apple also points out several instances when Face ID won't work, including when your phone has just been switched on, where there have been five unsuccessful attempts to match a face or if you initiate the Emergency SOS feature.

27/9/17: Apple's TrueDepth camera system, used for face recognition on the iPhone X, could be holding up production. So says respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who notes that the "complex" system is the reason Apple is struggling to achieve mass production, and likely the reason the device will be in short supply until next year.

Kuo said, via MacRumours: "TrueDepth camera may be main production bottleneck of iPhone X ramp. The 3D sensing (TrueDepth camera) on iPhone X is composed of a structured-light system, time-of-flight system and a front-facing camera, which represents a far more complex structure than those of rivals. It will, therefore, be harder to achieve mass production. While we project iPhone X will see output ramp up meaningfully in mid/ late October, tight supply may only start to ease in 1H18F due to strong demand."

26/9/17: Apple's Tim Horton, a member of the firm's WebKit team, has urged web developers to embrace the iPhone X's unusual 'notch' cutout. In a post on Friday, he insists that "content is automatically inset within the display's safe area so it is not obscured by the rounded corners", and has offered up tips on how to properly build websites for the iPhone X to ensure that content isn't be obscured by the sensor housing, home indicator, or rounded corners.

25/9/17: Apple's iPhone X might not be able to support Gigabit LTE, according to reports. While a teardown of the iPhone 8 revealed a Qualcomm X16 modem with Gigabit LTE support, Apple has also made some units with an Intel modem that isn't equipped to support the super fast speeds.

21/9/17: The iPhone X could face further delays, according to Raymond James chip analyst Christopher Caso. He writes the production of the handset likely hasn't yet begun, and notes that it could be hit by further production delays. Caso said: "While our checks are ongoing, initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about two months later than expectations at the end of June."

20/9/17: While many have bemoaned the iPhone X's £999 price-tag, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that it's a "value price" based on the technology inside the phone. Speaking on Good Morning America this week, Cook said: "Most people are now paying for phones over long periods of time, and so very few people will pay the price tag of the phone initially. Also most people actually trade in their current phone, and so that reduces the price further, and some carriers even throw in subsidies and discounts." Er.

19/9/17: KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple likely won't be able to meet demand for the iPhone X until next year, with supply set to be "limited" in 2017. In a note seen by MacRumours, Kuo said: "Due to supply constraints, we expect market demand won't be fully met before 1H18. We revise down our forecast for 2017F iPhone X shipments from 45-50 million to around 40 million units, but we, therefore, revise up our 2018 iPhone X shipment estimate to 80-90 million units."

18/9/17: Apple's A11 Bionic chip has been put through its paces in Apple's A11 Bionic chip has been put through its paces in GeekBench 4 , and has crushed the likes of the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5 . The iPhone X's multi-core score came in at 10,069, trumping the Exynos 8995-powered Note 8 which scored 6,784. Antutu benchmarking scored have also leaked, and show the iPhone X with a combined score of 226,058 - more than 45,000 points ahead of the closest Android competitor.

15/9/17: Apple's Face ID technology will support just one registered face per device, TechCrunch reports. This could be an issue for some that have the fingerprints of their partner, or kids, registered on their current iPhone, with devices currently supporting up to five fingerprints per device.

14/9/17: Apple has spoken out about the Face ID fail (below) it suffered on Tuesday and has blamed the glitch on a lockout mechanism which was triggered by clumsy staff handling the device. A company spokesperson told Yahoo: "People were handling the device for [the] stage demo ahead of time and didn't realise Face ID was trying to authenticate their face.

"After failing a number of times, because they weren't Craig [Federighi], the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode."

12/9/17: The iPhone X is official and is Apple's first smartphone to pack an edge-to-edge screen, but unfortunately, rumours of the notch cut out at the top of the screen were also on the money.

The handset's so-called 'Super Retina' OLED display measures in at 5.8 and features a 2436x1125 resolution, making it the highest resolution iPhone to date. It also features Apple's True Tone display tech and, much like the new Apple TV, supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

This screen sits inside a new 'all-glass' chassis, similar to that seen on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While you'll probably have to put it in a case to prevent shattering, Apple claims this is the most durable glass to feature on a smartphone yet.

There's also the same A11 Bionic processor under the hood. This six-core CPU is divided into two low-performance cores and four high-performance cores, with the regular cores being 25 per cent faster than the previous A10 chip, and the high-performance cores being up to 75 per cent faster than the A10 SoC. It also comes paired with Apple's first homegrown GPU, which offers 30 per cent more performance than the A10.

Naturally, given the phone's all-screen front, there's no physical home button. This means that Apple, as expected, has dumped Touch ID functionality, replacing it with 'Face ID' face recognition technology.

Related: The pricing of the iPhone X is a threat to the mobile industry

This is enabled by a bunch of sensors on the front of the phone, including a 7MP 'TrueDepth' camera, and the A11 chip's built-in neural engine, and Apple claims that it'll work even in dark conditions and if you change your appearance. It's pretty secure too, according to the firm, which claims that there's a 'one in a million' chance of somebody, er, spoofing your face.

Apple has also introduced a new swiping up gesture to go 'home' on the iPhone, which is also used for multitasking on the iPhone X. The lock button on the side of the handset can now be used to fire up Siri.

As expected, on the rear of the iPhone sits a vertically-aligned 12MP dual camera, comprising of dual telephoto and wide-angle lenses. There's also a new Portrait Lighting mode for taking selfies, and optical image stablisation built-in.

Wireless charging is included, with the iPhone X supporting the same Qi wireless charging standard as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which means customers will be able to use third-party charging accessories. Apple gave a sneak peak at, naturally, its own AirPower wireless charging mat which will be coming next year.

There's also been a boost to battery life, with Apple claiming two hours more battery life than the iPhone 7 before it.

Oh, yeah, and there's Animoji. What a time to be alive.

The iPhone X, or 10, whatever, will be available in Space Grey and Silver.

Older news and rumours

12/8/17: KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo has 'confirmed', via 9to5Mac, that the so-called iPhone X, along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, will support wireless inductive charging standards, which means that customers will be able to use third-party charges to take advantage of the feature. She also notes that Apple's own wireless charging accessory won't be ready at launch.

EE has added weight to this rumour, having today launched a new wireless charging bundle that allows customers to add a Qi charger to their plan.

12/8/17: Apple has added a new mail-in option to its iPhone Upgrade Program for US punters. Spotted by MacRumours, the new option will enable those upgrading to an iPhone 8 to mail their old smartphone to Apple using the firm's Trade-in Kit, negating the need to visit a physical Apple Store.

11/9/17: In what some are calling one of the "biggest leaks of all time, Apple has leaked the Golden Master (GM) version of iOS 11. The information was made available by an Apple employee, according to blogger John Gruber.

The leak, according to 9to5Mac, reveals that the firm's new flagship smartphone will arrive as the 'iPhone X' and will launch alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Besides the name of Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, the iOS 11 leak also confirms that facial recognition, dubbed 'Face ID', support is coming (below), which is expected to replace the Touch ID on the so-called iPhone X.

Other new features outed in the leak include, er, animated emoji (or ‘Animoji') support, a Portrait Lighting mode for taking better selfies, True Tone Display and a rejigged lock button that will allow users to interact with Apple Pay and Siri in the absence of a physical home button. References to new Apple AirPods and a LTE-equipped Apple Watch have also cropped up in this mammoth leak.



8/9/17: The Wall Street Journal (paywalled) reports that "glitches" in the manufacturing of the iPhone 8 could lead to supply shortages and delays in shipping following the smartphone's unveiling next week. The production glitches reportedly delayed the manufacturing process by about a month, sources 'familiar with the matter' told the newspaper.

7/9/17: German website Macerkopf claims that pre-orders iPhone 8 pre-orders will kick off on 15 September, adding weight to a previous leak courtesy of Evleaks. According to earlier rumours, the handset will arrive on shelves a week later on 22 September.

6/9/17: A shaky video, via Reddit, allegedly shows off off a functional iPhone 8 just days before its official unveiling. The dark, blurry clip doesn't give much away, but does appear to 'confirm' that the handset will sport a bezel-less display with an (ugly) notch cut out at the top of the screen. Some are speculating that the video is a fake, and, er, fingers crossed.

5/9/17: Prolific tipster Benjamin Geskin has tweeted alleged pricing details for the iPhone 8. He claims that the entry-level 64GB model will fetch $999 (around £775), while 256GB and 512GB variants will fetch $1,099 (£850) and $1,119 (£930), respectively. This matches up with previous speculation that this year's iPhone will be Apple's most expensive to date and the first to pass the $1,000 mark.

4/9/17: Adding weight the rumours that Apple will ditch the traditional home button on the iPhone 8, developer Guilherme Rambo claims that users will instead be able to activate Siri by holding the smartphone's power button.

I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 2, 2017



4/9/17: Notorious Twitter tipster Evan Blass has tweeted that the iPhone 8 likely will arrive as the 'iPhone X'. Blass has also said that, following its unveiling on 12 September, the so-called iPhone 8 will be available to pre-order from 15 September, and will start shipping on the 22nd.

FWIW, I've also heard "iPhone X" (though not 8 / 8 Plus for the JV squad) as well as 9/15 pre-orders and 9/22 release / ship date. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2017

29/08/17: Japanese electronics site Macotakara claims that the iPhone 8 will finally offer wireless charging, but that Apple is planning a proprietary twist on the Qi standard to ensure that only Apple-approved charging pads can be used with its devices. What's more, the site suggests that Apple will restrict its wireless charging to just 7.5W - half the wattage supported by the Qi standard. That'll mean that Apple devices will charge much more s-l-o-w-l-y - half as quickly to be precise. It should also come with a beefier battery -around 2700 mAh or more, according to reports.

25/8/17: Got a spare grand knocking about? Because that's what the iPhone 8 might cost, according to The New York Times. It's not a new rumour, but given how close we are to launch it makes it firmer. This will be a premium model, it reports, but it isn't entirely clear what the extra cash actually buys. That "grand" incidentally, is in dollars - or $999 to be precise - which in Her Majesty's pound sterling will probably equate to, err, £999 or thereabouts (inc. VAT).

24/8/17: Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 on 12 September, according to Mac4Ever, which allegedly received confirmation from telecoms companies. Separately, a post on Weibo claims that the smartphone will be made available in a new 512GB capacity option, with all models set to pack 3GB RAM.

23/8/17: According to the Korea Herald, the iPhone 8's much-rumoured facial recognition system will be the handset's "crown jewel". The report claims that the tech will work in "just a few hundred milliseconds" and that it will replace Apples Touch ID sensor. The Korea Herald adds that adding 3D sensors will be adopted for the front and rear of the device to "realise AR applications, which integrate 3D virtual images with user's environment in real time."

22/8/17: A new leak, via SlashLeaks, has shown off a number of alleged iPhone 8 parts, including its flex cable for power transfer, some of its internal components and its display assembly (below), which seems to confirm reports of a full-screen design with a 'notch' at the top to accommodate the phone's front camera and earpiece.

21/8/17: John Gruber has taken to Twitter to claim that the iPhone 8's much-rumoured wireless charging feature will require an additional accessory in order to work, while images on Chinese social media ‘confirm' that Apple is working on a wireless charging pad to launch alongside the iPhone 8. However, Gruber claims that the feature might not be available to launch, noting that it could instead arrive with iOS 11.1.

I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

17/8/17: In the strangest update you'll probably see on this list, fast food chain McDonald's appears to have leaked the iPhone 8's 'full screen' design. In marketing for its 'MyMaccas' app (below), sent out to nugget fans in Australia, McDonald's includes an image of an iPhone with an edge-to-edge display, complete with the much-leaked 'notch' at the top of the screen which will reportedly house iPhone 8's earpiece, front-facing camera and sensors.

17/8/17: Yet another rumour has claimed that Apple will bin Touch ID on the iPhone 8 in favour of face recognition. Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna Financial Group told Barron's that Apple has decided to ditch its planned fingerprint sensor under the glass of the screen, because of problems with its "controller" chip.

15/8/17: A shaky video (below) has surfaced showing what looks like the iPhone 8 being assembled in a Foxconn plant. The 10-second clip doesn't give much away but does appear to confirm that the handset's rear shell will house a vertical dual camera setup.

14/8/17: The 'copper' coloured iPhone 8 (above) will reportedly launch as a new 'Blush Gold' variant, according to a post on Weibo via a so-called Foxconn Insider, and will replace Apple's current 'Rose Gold' offering. The same post claims that this new model will be available with only 64GB or 128GB built-in storage.

Next: Older news