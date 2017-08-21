iPhone 8 release date, specs and price: Wireless charging likely delayed, will require separate accessory

WE'RE NOW A MONTH(ISH) away from the unveiling of the iPhone 8, and thanks to a multitude of online leaks, we know pretty much all there is to know about the incoming flagship.

The iPhone 8, tipped by some to arrive as the 'iPhone Edition' or 'iPhone X' will be Apple's 10th-anniversary smartphone and looks set to be the first to debut wireless charging tech, a curved AMOLED display and an unusual vertical dual rear-facing camera. If rumours are to be believed, the so-called 'Edition' will launch alongside the less-impressive iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

We've rounded up everything we know about the iPhone 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

The iPhone 8 is likely to be announced in September 2017, marking 10 years since the firm launched its first smartphone.

However, one report claims that it might not be available to buy until the fourth quarter, noting that the iPhone 8 may be available in limited quantity only. A note by analyst Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company has added weight to this and claims that production could be delayed due to issues with its Touch ID sensor.

Another report suggests the iPhone 8 may not arrive until 2018. A research Deutsche Bank, picked up by Business Insider, claims the smartphone won't make it onto shelves this year due to supply chain issues and "technical challenges".

As if just to confuse matters more, Digitimes is reporting that mass production of the iPhone 8 is on schedule and that the smartphone will see a release in October.

Price

If it's anything like Apple's new MacBooks, next year's iPhone will be more expensive than this year's release, and some are claiming that the highest-spec model will be the first iPhone to cost more than $1,000.

A new report at Forbes claims that pricing could start at an eye-watering $1,100 to $1,200, with Apple to offer the handset in 128GB and 256GB configurations only.

Rumoured specs

- 5.8in 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display

- New design with an 'all-glass' construction

- 71x143x7.4mm

- Wireless charging support

- Apple A11 chip

- Rear-facing Touch ID sensor

- iOS 11 with improved Siri, P2P payments

- Face-scanning technology

- Vertical dual cameras on rear

- Support for LTE speeds up to 450Mbps

Latest news

21/8/17: John Gruber has taken to Twitter to claim that the iPhone 8's much-rumoured wireless charging feature will require an additional accessory in order to work, while images on Chinese social media ‘confirm' that Apple is working on a wireless charging pad to launch alongside the iPhone 8. However, Gruber claims that the feature might not be available to launch, noting that it could instead arrive with iOS 11.1.

I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

17/8/17: In the strangest update you'll probably see on this list, fast food chain McDonald's appears to have leaked the iPhone 8's 'full screen' design. In marketing for its 'MyMaccas' app (below), sent out to nugget fans in Australia, McDonald's includes an image of an iPhone with an edge-to-edge display, complete with the much-leaked 'notch' at the top of the screen which will reportedly house iPhone 8's earpiece, front-facing camera and sensors.

17/8/17: Yet another rumour has claimed that Apple will bin Touch ID on the iPhone 8 in favour of face recognition. Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna Financial Group told Barron's that Apple has decided to ditch its planned fingerprint sensor under the glass of the screen, because of problems with its "controller" chip.

15/8/17: A shaky video (below) has surfaced showing what looks like the iPhone 8 being assembled in a Foxconn plant. The 10-second clip doesn't give much away but does appear to confirm that the handset's rear shell will house a vertical dual camera setup.

14/8/17: The 'copper' coloured iPhone 8 (above) will reportedly launch as a new 'Blush Gold' variant, according to a post on Weibo via a so-called Foxconn Insider, and will replace Apple's current 'Rose Gold' offering. The same post claims that this new model will be available with only 64GB or 128GB built-in storage.

10/8/17: Developer Guilherme Rambo has found yet more tidbits of information in the HomePod's code. His latest find suggests that the iPhone 8 will be able to know when you're looking at it, and could mute notifications when you're gawping at the screen. Seperately, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has discovered that the iPhone 8's virtual home button Developer Guilherme Rambo is resizable and can be hidden at the user's command.

9/8/17: KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more predictions, and this time is claiming that, while some rumours point to a launch in October, the iPhone 8 will be unveiled 'on time' in September. His latest report, obtained by Apple Insider, says that the handset will be available in 'limited quantities' though, with just two to four million handsets to be produced this quarter. Kuo also says that the iPhone will support fast charging through a Lightning-to-USB-C accessory, and notes that the iPhone 8 will be available in three colours - Black, Silver and Gold.

8/8/17: A new image of the iPhone 8 (below), which comes via the ever-reliable Evan Blass, shows the handset in what appears to be a third-party protective case from Urban Armor Gear. While the spirit level-esque bumper ain't all that exciting, it shows off the iPhone 8's almost completely bezel-less display, complete with an odd 'notch' at the top to accommodate the earpiece, front-facing camera and sensors.

7/8/17: It's a big day for iPhone 8 leaks. Over on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, a shaky image depicts three separate models of the iPhone 8 - one in black, one in white and another in a new 'champagne gold' flavour, that's said to be "closer in copper" colour-wise. The image doesn't give much else away, but does appear to confirm previous talk of a vertical dual camera setup and an all-new glass design.

7/8/17: Some more details about the iPhone 8's so-called 'Face ID' feature have surfaced online, courtesy of a report from iHelp BR. It has discovered some code strings that suggest that the face unlocking functionality could work when the device is 'resting', or flat, which means users won't have to pick it up and gawp at it.

3/8/17: The iPhone 8's rumoured 'Face ID' feature could be used for more than unlocking the device. According to more code spotted in the HomePod's firmware, Apple plans to utilise the facial recognition technology for Apple Pay authentication, adding weight to the rumours that Touch ID could be dumped altogether.

Separately, Apple could also introduce a new 'SmartCam' scene selection features to the iPhone 8's camera, that will be able to intelligently capture the best photos when shooting specific scenes like sun rises and fireworks.

iOS 11 (or the next iPhone) will have something called SmartCam. It will tune camera settings based on the scene it detects pic.twitter.com/7duyvh5Ecj — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 2, 2017

2/8/17: During the firm's Q3 earnings call this week, Tim Cook appeared to debunk speculation that the iPhone 8 will be delayed. He said that, for the next quarter, Apple is expecting bumper revenues of between $49bn-52bn, likely a sign that the firm's upcoming flagship will be released in September.

31/7/17: Apple appears to have accidentally confirmed the iPhone 8's 'Face ID' unlocking functionality. Early software for its HomePod speaker, spotted by iOS developers Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo, reveals support for face unlock inside BioMetricKit, all but confirming that iPhone 8 users will be able to unlock their device by gawping at it.

I can confirm reports that HomePod's firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone's infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/yLsgCx7OTZ — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

The code also 'confirms' that the iPhone 8 will feature an edge-to-edge screen, with no top bezel and no physical home button.

27/7/17: A new report from Macotakara adds yet more weight to speculation that the iPhone 8 will be plagued by delays and shortages, and claims that it won't be released until the end of the year. The same report claims that Apple will not produce a white version of the iPhone 8, adding that colour variation will be "few".

26/7/17: In a note seen by Apple Insider, Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt Securities writes that full production of the iPhone 8 won't begin in earnest until the end of September. This, he claims, is due to Touch ID issues, with Apple working to iron out issues with the scanner before the smartphone launches. The report predicts that Apple will produce 25 million "iPhone 8" units in September, and another 60 million in the holiday quarter.

24/7/17: A new leak courtesy of Forbes claims that the iPhone 8 will feature a "significantly improved" battery life. This will be due to a new L-shaped battery configuration that should deliver iPhone 7 Plus-beating stamina, but in a significantly smaller chassis, it claims. The same report claims that pricing for the iPhone will start from $1,100 to $1,200, with Apple to offer the handset in 128GB and 256GB configurations.

21/7/17: J.P. Morgan Apple analyst Rod Hall has said that Apple's 10th anniversary will launch as the 'iPhone Pro', and said it will be available in limited quantities from September, debunking previous talk of delays. Hall claims that around two million handsets will be available from September, lower than his previous nine million estimates.

19/7/17: There's yet more talk of the iPhone 8 arriving later than usual, with iGeneration reporting that Apple will unveil the handset in October. Interestingly, it claims the firm plans to unveil a new iPhone 5SE device at an event in August. Yeah, we'd advise to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

17/7/17: Forbes claims to have revealed the 'final design' of the iPhone 8, having received CAD files from case designer Nodus. The report claims that "fears Apple would fall back on a less ambitious Plan B are unfounded" and says that users can expect to find the long-rumoured bezel-less design, 5.8in display and vertically-aligned rear-facing camera. The images (below) also reveal that the iPhone 8's power button will be twice as big as that found on the iPhone 7, fuelling speculation that Apple could copy Sony with Touch ID integrated into the switch.

14/7/17: Apple might equip the iPhone 8 with a 3D laser system to make for better augmented reality (AR) functionality. So says Fast Company, which reports that the rear-facing laser will enable better depth detection for augmented reality apps, and a more accurate type of autofocus for photography.

12/7/17: A report at Fast Company claims Apple is in a flurry of 'panic' as it works around the clock to fix software bugs plaguing the iPhone 8. According to the report, Apple is struggling with issues plaguing the phone's wireless charging support and its 3D sensor, which previous rumours have claimed will replace Touch ID on the 10th anniversary iPhone. If these issues are not ironed out, the report notes, the iPhone 8 could face production and delivery delays.

10/7/17: According to John Gruber, the iPhone 8's wireless charging accessory may not be readily available when the handset launches later this year. This suggests that wireless charging won't be supported out of the box, and will instead require a separate, no doubt proprietary, accessory.

I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

A separate rumour, courtesy of Benjamin Geskin, claims the iPhone 8 will have a 'mirror-like' finish (above) that will be available in four colours at launch.



5/7/17: Alleged retail packaging (below) for the iPhone 8 has surfaced online, courtesy of Weibo. It shows a dual-camera setup that's mounted vertically instead of a horizontal configuration that you saw on the iPhone 7 Plus but seems to suggest that Apple will stick to an aluminium design. This is unlikely given the huge number of rumours pointing to a redesigned glass chassis, so we'd advise taking this rumour with a hefty pinch of salt.

4/7/17: Bloomberg has added weight to an analyst's predictions that the iPhone 8 could dump Touch ID and is reporting that Apple is testing an "improved security system" that will enable users to log in, authenticate payments and launch secure apps by scanning their face. This, the report claims, will be powered by a new 3D sensor that will allow it to scan a face and unlock the iPhone without "a few hundred milliseconds", and looks set to replace the current Touch ID system.

3/7/17: It's a big day for iPhone leaks, as KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in his latest report, seen by 9to5Mac, that the 5.2in iPhone 8 might feature no Touch ID sensor. This seems odd to us, but Kuo claims that Apple likely faced ‘technical issues' which prevented it from equipping the upcoming iPhone with a screen-embedded Touch ID sensor. Instead, the iPhone 8's front-facing camera will enable face recognition, according to the report.



3/7/17: Another day, another leak, and this one appear to confirm the death of the home button. Benjamin Geskin has posted an image of a leaked screen bracket (below), straight out of production HQ at Foxconn, which allegedly shows off the front of the iPhone 8. If legit, there won't be a home button on Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, hinting, once again, that it could feature a display-embedded Touch ID sensor.

29/6/17: On the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone, a video (below) courtesy of OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles has shown off the upcoming iPhone 8 from all angles. The handset, based on 3D CAD drawings, matches up to previous speculation with its glossy design, edge-to-edge screen and dual rear-facing cameras. It also doesn't feature a physical home button, hinting that the iPhone 8 might feature a screen-embedded Touch ID sensor. The video goes so far as to measure the handset, with the iPhone 8 mockup measuring in at 71x143x7.4mm.

26/6/17: OnLeaks has posted an image (below) of what appears to be an iPhone 8 dummy unit, showing off - once again - the phone's glossy design, edge-to-edge display and dual rear-facing cameras. With no Touch ID sensor on the back, the leak hints that the handset could pack an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

22/6/17: A research note obtained by Apple Insider claims that Apple is still "undecided" on the fingerprint technology for the iPhone 8. The note, from Cowen and Company's Timothy Arcuri, said that the firm has three options: thinning the cover glass over a sensor area, creating a pinhole through the glass for an optical or ultrasonic sensor, or trying a "film" sensor integrated into the display, using either capacitive or infrared technology. Regardless of which method Apple chooses, Arcuri notes that there will probably be a "one to two month" delay on the iPhone 8.

21/6/17:9to5Mac has obtained footage of an iPhone 8 dummy model (below), which shows off the bezel-less model next to an iPhone 7 Plus. The dummy appears to be the same as that which has appeared in earlier leaks, and confirms it's full-screen design, vertical dual cameras and lack of front-facing Touch ID.

19/6/17: UK retailer MobileFun has, for some reason, started selling accessories for the iPhone 8. The 'Olixar iPhone 8 Full Cover Tempered Glass Screen Protector' (below), priced at £24.99, appears to confirm that the iPhone 8 will feature a curved display, while the image (above) shows off the phone's bezel-less display and lack of physical home button, hinting at an under-display sensor fingerprint sensor.

15/6/17: Robert Hwang, CEO of Wistron - one of the companies putting together the next iPhone - has 'confirmed' that the iPhone 8 will be the first to come with wireless charging.

"Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit," Hwang said at a meeting reported on by the Nikkei Asian Review.

14/6/17: A research note seen by Barron's BlueFin Research Partners claims that production of the iPhone 8, or 'iPhone X' is on schedule, with a limited launch planned for September. "Our ongoing reads reinforce our earlier view that Apple will offer only minimal units of the iPhone X at launch with improved availability in October," it says, adding that 13 million handsets will be available in September.

13/6/17: The iPhone 8's front and back panels have allegedly surfaced online (above) courtesy of a Reddit user citing 'a friend in the industry' who sourced them from China. If legit, expect the iPhone 8 to sport a near bezel-less front, and the back to be fully glass rather the usual aluminium build. The leak also shows off the so-called iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, which also sport an all-glass design and built-in wireless charging support.

12/6/17: Bloomberg reports that Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 won't offer gigabit LTE speeds. According to the report, Apple is looking to both Qualcomm and Intel to supply cellular modems for the next-gen iPhone, but Intel's upcoming XMM 7480 will only support speeds of up to 450Mbps. Apple will, Bloomberg reports, hold back the capabilities of the Qualcomm-powered devices to match those of the Intel-powered devices.

