iPhone 8 release date, specs and price: Launch date leaks on Twitter

YEAH, WE KNOW. The iPhone 8 is probably still around five months away but that hasn't stopped speculation and loose-lipped execs spilling details about Apple's next-generation smartphone.

The iPhone 8, apparently set to arrive as the 'iPhone Edition', will be Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone, and looks set to be the first to debut wireless charging tech, a curved AMOLED display and a unusual vertical dual rear-facing camera. If rumours are to be believed, the so-called 'Edition' will launch alongside the less-impressive iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

We've rounded up everything we know about the iPhone 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

The iPhone 8 is likely to be announced in September 2017, marking 10 years since the firm launched its first smartphone.

However, one report claims that it might not be available to buy until the fourth quarter, noting that the iPhone 8 may be available in limited quantity only. A note by analyst Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company has added weight to this, and claims that production could be delayed due to issues with its Touch ID sensor.

Another report suggests the iPhone 8 may not arrive until 2018. A research Deutsche Bank, picked up by Business Insider, claims the smartphone won't make it onto shelves this year due to supply chain issues and "technical challenges".

As if just to confuse matters more, Digitimes is reporting that mass production of the iPhone 8 is on schedule and that the smartphone will see a release in October.

Price

If it's anything like Apple's new MacBooks, next year's iPhone will be more expensive than this year's release, and some are claiming that the highest-spec model will be the first iPhone to cost more than $1,000.

Rumoured specs

- 5.8in 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display

- New design with an 'all-glass' construction

- Wireless charging support

- Apple A11 chip

- Rear-facing Touch ID sensor

- iOS 11 with 'advanced Siri functionality'

- Face-scanning technology

- Vertical dual cameras on rear

Latest news

26/6/17: Geskin is back at it, and claims to have the scoop on when the iPhone 8 will launch and arrives on shelves (below). INQ ain't convinced, though, as he's claiming that Apple will launch the smartphone on a Sunday, whereas the firm typically opts for a mid-week unveiling.

Apple's iPhone 8 / 7s Keynote will be held on September 17.

Sales September 25. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 25, 2017

24/6/17: Notorious tipster Benjamin Geskin has posted a video (below) of an alleged iPhone 8 dummy that might give us our first glimpse of the handset's final design. The 10-second clip shows off the handset's glass and metal bezel-less design, and seems to confirm rumours that the iPhone 8 will pack a dual camera setup on its rear.



23/6/17:Alleged moulds (above) of Apple's upcoming iPhones have appeared online, showing the size difference between the so-called iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and iPhone 8. If legit, the iPhone 8 won't be much larger than the 4.7in iPhone 7S, suggesting that it will sport much smaller, Galaxy S8-style bezels and no home button.

The leak also shows that the iPhone 8 will be the only handset to sport a vertically-aligned dual camera sensor on its rear, along with a a longer power button on its side, which some speculate could house a fingerprint sensor.

11/4/17: A report at Digitimes (ugh) claims that TSMC has begun production of the 10nm A11 chip that's set to make its debut inside the iPhone 8, having previously ran into issues involving stacking components in the backend integrated fan-out packaging process.

24/4/17: An alleged iPhone 8 'dummy unit' has surfaced online. If legit, it reveals that the smartphone will feature an edge-to-edge display, a 2.5D curved glass design and a vertical dual camera setup, although there's no sign of the rumoured rear-facing Touch ID sensor.



13/4/17: Reports claim that Apple is having issues embedded the Touch ID sensor into the OLED display a note by analyst Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company, which could see production of the smartphone delayed. Either that, or the firm could be forced to either remove the fingerprint sensor completely or to move it to the rear of the phone.



31/3/17: A new report claims to have dug up some more information about the iPhone 8, and claims that it will feature a vertical dual camera set-up on its rear, alongside a repositioned fingerprint sensor.

2/3/17: An analyst has rubbished claims that the iPhone 8 will come with a USB-C connector, but says that Apple might adopt Type-C Power Delivery for faster charging.

28/2/17: A shady rumour claims that Apple's next smartphone(s) might dump the firm's proprietary Lighting port in favour of USB-C. However, the report doesn't explicitly state that the USB-C port will be on the handset itself, which suggests that Apple could instead be planning to change the connector on its power adapters.

10/2/17: KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a report that all three of Apple's upcoming iPhones will feature wireless charging.

9/2/17: Fast Company claims that the iPhone 8 could be the first Apple smartphone to smash the $1,000 barrier, thanks to the firm's shift to OLED technology and the increasing price of RAM. The report also adds that the iPhone 8 will arrive as a "special edition" 5.8in model, alongside the 4.7in and 5.5in iPhone 7S and iPhone 7 Plus.

8/2/17: Reports claim that Apple will start production of the next iPhone earlier than usual in a bid to ensure demand is met when it arrives in September.

19/1/17: The iPhone 8 could feature futuristic laser-powered face-scanning tech, according to a research note distributed to clients by Cowen and Company, that will let users unlock their devices via facial recognition as opposed to Touch ID. The same note also points to a 5.8in iPhone 8 model with a 'wraparound display', and adds weight to previous rumours of built-in wireless charging.

21/12/16: Leaked documents have pointed to Apple releasing three new iPhones in 2017, which are currently being referred to as D20, D21, and D22. The leak, via Apple Insider, also adds weight to the rumours that the high-end model will feature an almost edge-to-edge AMOLED display, adding that this model will also break the logic board into two discrete units, with the phone's main hardware stored on one and WiFi on the other.

24/11/16: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who else) has claimed that the iPhone 8 will feature an 'all-glass' design, in order to facilitate high-speed wireless charging support. This also means, if true, that it'll be more shatter-proof than the metal-clad iPhone 7 before it.

1/11/16: Foxconn has reportedly started making wireless charging modules for the iPhone 8, although the same report claims that this technology could be reserved for the high-spec iPhone 8 Pro model.

31/10/16: The CEO of Sharp, Tai Jeng-wu, has all but confirmed that the iPhone 8 will be the first to pack an OLED display. He said: "The iPhone has been evolving and now it is switching from LTPS [low-temperature poly-silicon] to OLED panels."

29/03/16: KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has penned a note to investors about Apple's so-called iPhone 7S, or iPhone 8, claiming it will offer a radical redesign, supporting a 'completely new form factor' more similar to the iPhone 4 than the iPhone 7. The same report claims that the iPhone 8 will sport an AMOLED display and a Galaxy Note 7-style iris scanner.

29/01/16: A report out of Bloomberg claims that Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone will ship with a new contact-free wireless charging technology. This would, according to the report, would allow iPhones and iPads to be powered from further away than the charging mats used with current smartphones. µ