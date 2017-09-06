iPhone 8 release date, specs and price: Video claims to show working handset for the first time

THE LONG AWAITED iPhone 8 is officially launching in just over a week.

The smartphone, tipped by some to arrive as the 'iPhone Edition' or 'iPhone X' will be Apple's 10th-anniversary smartphone and looks set to be the first to debut wireless charging tech, a curved AMOLED display and an unusual vertical dual rear-facing camera. If rumours are correct, the so-called 'Edition' will launch alongside the less-impressive iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

We've rounded up everything we know about the iPhone 8 so far and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Release date

The iPhone 8 will be officially unveiled on 12 September. Apple has sent out invites (below) to a launch event in its newly-built Steve Jobs Theatre on its new campus, where it's also expected to unveil the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus.

Naturally, Apple will stream the event on its website, and it's expected to kick off at 6pm UK time.

Despite the iPhone 8's imminent launch event, some reports claim that it might not be available to buy until the fourth quarter, and in limited quantities. A note by analyst Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company has added weight to this and claims that production could be delayed due to issues with its Touch ID sensor.

Another report suggests the iPhone 8 may not arrive until 2018. A research note from Deutsche Bank, picked up by Business Insider, claims the smartphone won't make it onto shelves this year due to supply chain issues and "technical challenges".

That said, Digitimes is reporting that mass production of the iPhone 8 is on schedule and that the smartphone will see release in October.

Price

If it's anything like Apple's new MacBooks, next year's iPhone will be more expensive than this year's release, with some analysts claiming that the highest-spec model will be the first iPhone to cost more than $1,000.

More recently, Twitter tipster Benjamin Geskin has claimed that the entry-level 64GB iPhone 8 will fetch $999 (around £775), while 256GB and 512GB variants will fetch $1,099 (£850) and $1,119 (£930).

Rumoured specs

- 5.8in 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display

- New design with an 'all-glass' construction

- 71x143x7.4mm

- Wireless charging support

- Apple A11 chip

- Rear-facing Touch ID sensor

- iOS 11 with improved Siri, P2P payments

- Face-scanning technology

- Vertical dual cameras on rear

- Support for LTE speeds up to 450Mbps

Latest news

6/9/17: A shaky video, via Reddit, allegedly shows off off a functional iPhone 8 just days before its official unveiling. The dark, blurry clip doesn't give much away, but does appear to 'confirm' that the handset will sport a bezel-less display with an (ugly) notch cut out at the top of the screen. Some are speculating that the video is a fake, and, er, fingers crossed.

5/9/17: Prolific tipster Benjamin Geskin has tweeted alleged pricing details for the iPhone 8. He claims that the entry-level 64GB model will fetch $999 (around £775), while 256GB and 512GB variants will fetch $1,099 (£850) and $1,119 (£930), respectively. This matches up with previous speculation that this year's iPhone will be Apple's most expensive to date and the first to pass the $1,000 mark.

4/9/17: Adding weight the rumours that Apple will ditch the traditional home button on the iPhone 8, developer Guilherme Rambo claims that users will instead be able to activate Siri by holding the smartphone's power button.

I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 2, 2017



4/9/17: Notorious Twitter tipster Evan Blass has tweeted that the iPhone 8 likely will arrive as the 'iPhone X'. Blass has also said that, following its unveiling on 12 September, the so-called iPhone 8 will be available to pre-order from 15 September, and will start shipping on the 22nd.

FWIW, I've also heard "iPhone X" (though not 8 / 8 Plus for the JV squad) as well as 9/15 pre-orders and 9/22 release / ship date. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2017

29/08/17: Japanese electronics site Macotakara claims that the iPhone 8 will finally offer wireless charging, but that Apple is planning a proprietary twist on the Qi standard to ensure that only Apple-approved charging pads can be used with its devices. What's more, the site suggests that Apple will restrict its wireless charging to just 7.5W - half the wattage supported by the Qi standard. That'll mean that Apple devices will charge much more s-l-o-w-l-y - half as quickly to be precise. It should also come with a beefier battery -around 2700 mAh or more, according to reports.

25/8/17: Got a spare grand knocking about? Because that's what the iPhone 8 might cost, according to The New York Times. It's not a new rumour, but given how close we are to launch it makes it firmer. This will be a premium model, it reports, but it isn't entirely clear what the extra cash actually buys. That "grand" incidentally, is in dollars - or $999 to be precise - which in Her Majesty's pound sterling will probably equate to, err, £999 or thereabouts (inc. VAT).

24/8/17: Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 on 12 September, according to Mac4Ever, which allegedly received confirmation from telecoms companies. Separately, a post on Weibo claims that the smartphone will be made available in a new 512GB capacity option, with all models set to pack 3GB RAM.

23/8/17: According to the Korea Herald, the iPhone 8's much-rumoured facial recognition system will be the handset's "crown jewel". The report claims that the tech will work in "just a few hundred milliseconds" and that it will replace Apples Touch ID sensor. The Korea Herald adds that adding 3D sensors will be adopted for the front and rear of the device to "realise AR applications, which integrate 3D virtual images with user's environment in real time."

22/8/17: A new leak, via SlashLeaks, has shown off a number of alleged iPhone 8 parts, including its flex cable for power transfer, some of its internal components and its display assembly (below), which seems to confirm reports of a full-screen design with a 'notch' at the top to accommodate the phone's front camera and earpiece.

21/8/17: John Gruber has taken to Twitter to claim that the iPhone 8's much-rumoured wireless charging feature will require an additional accessory in order to work, while images on Chinese social media ‘confirm' that Apple is working on a wireless charging pad to launch alongside the iPhone 8. However, Gruber claims that the feature might not be available to launch, noting that it could instead arrive with iOS 11.1.

I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

17/8/17: In the strangest update you'll probably see on this list, fast food chain McDonald's appears to have leaked the iPhone 8's 'full screen' design. In marketing for its 'MyMaccas' app (below), sent out to nugget fans in Australia, McDonald's includes an image of an iPhone with an edge-to-edge display, complete with the much-leaked 'notch' at the top of the screen which will reportedly house iPhone 8's earpiece, front-facing camera and sensors.

17/8/17: Yet another rumour has claimed that Apple will bin Touch ID on the iPhone 8 in favour of face recognition. Mehdi Hosseini of Susquehanna Financial Group told Barron's that Apple has decided to ditch its planned fingerprint sensor under the glass of the screen, because of problems with its "controller" chip.

15/8/17: A shaky video (below) has surfaced showing what looks like the iPhone 8 being assembled in a Foxconn plant. The 10-second clip doesn't give much away but does appear to confirm that the handset's rear shell will house a vertical dual camera setup.

14/8/17: The 'copper' coloured iPhone 8 (above) will reportedly launch as a new 'Blush Gold' variant, according to a post on Weibo via a so-called Foxconn Insider, and will replace Apple's current 'Rose Gold' offering. The same post claims that this new model will be available with only 64GB or 128GB built-in storage.

10/8/17: Developer Guilherme Rambo has found yet more tidbits of information in the HomePod's code. His latest find suggests that the iPhone 8 will be able to know when you're looking at it, and could mute notifications when you're gawping at the screen. Seperately, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has discovered that the iPhone 8's virtual home button Developer Guilherme Rambo is resizable and can be hidden at the user's command.

9/8/17: KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more predictions, and this time is claiming that, while some rumours point to a launch in October, the iPhone 8 will be unveiled 'on time' in September. His latest report, obtained by Apple Insider, says that the handset will be available in 'limited quantities' though, with just two to four million handsets to be produced this quarter. Kuo also says that the iPhone will support fast charging through a Lightning-to-USB-C accessory, and notes that the iPhone 8 will be available in three colours - Black, Silver and Gold.

8/8/17: A new image of the iPhone 8 (below), which comes via the ever-reliable Evan Blass, shows the handset in what appears to be a third-party protective case from Urban Armor Gear. While the spirit level-esque bumper ain't all that exciting, it shows off the iPhone 8's almost completely bezel-less display, complete with an odd 'notch' at the top to accommodate the earpiece, front-facing camera and sensors.

7/8/17: It's a big day for iPhone 8 leaks. Over on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, a shaky image depicts three separate models of the iPhone 8 - one in black, one in white and another in a new 'champagne gold' flavour, that's said to be "closer in copper" colour-wise. The image doesn't give much else away, but does appear to confirm previous talk of a vertical dual camera setup and an all-new glass design.

7/8/17: Some more details about the iPhone 8's so-called 'Face ID' feature have surfaced online, courtesy of a report from iHelp BR. It has discovered some code strings that suggest that the face unlocking functionality could work when the device is 'resting', or flat, which means users won't have to pick it up and gawp at it.

3/8/17: The iPhone 8's rumoured 'Face ID' feature could be used for more than unlocking the device. According to more code spotted in the HomePod's firmware, Apple plans to utilise the facial recognition technology for Apple Pay authentication, adding weight to the rumours that Touch ID could be dumped altogether.

Separately, Apple could also introduce a new 'SmartCam' scene selection features to the iPhone 8's camera, that will be able to intelligently capture the best photos when shooting specific scenes like sun rises and fireworks.

iOS 11 (or the next iPhone) will have something called SmartCam. It will tune camera settings based on the scene it detects pic.twitter.com/7duyvh5Ecj — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 2, 2017

2/8/17: During the firm's Q3 earnings call this week, Tim Cook appeared to debunk speculation that the iPhone 8 will be delayed. He said that, for the next quarter, Apple is expecting bumper revenues of between $49bn-52bn, likely a sign that the firm's upcoming flagship will be released in September.

31/7/17: Apple appears to have accidentally confirmed the iPhone 8's 'Face ID' unlocking functionality. Early software for its HomePod speaker, spotted by iOS developers Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo, reveals support for face unlock inside BioMetricKit, all but confirming that iPhone 8 users will be able to unlock their device by gawping at it.

I can confirm reports that HomePod's firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone's infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/yLsgCx7OTZ — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

The code also 'confirms' that the iPhone 8 will feature an edge-to-edge screen, with no top bezel and no physical home button.

27/7/17: A new report from Macotakara adds yet more weight to speculation that the iPhone 8 will be plagued by delays and shortages, and claims that it won't be released until the end of the year. The same report claims that Apple will not produce a white version of the iPhone 8, adding that colour variation will be "few".

26/7/17: In a note seen by Apple Insider, Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt Securities writes that full production of the iPhone 8 won't begin in earnest until the end of September. This, he claims, is due to Touch ID issues, with Apple working to iron out issues with the scanner before the smartphone launches. The report predicts that Apple will produce 25 million "iPhone 8" units in September, and another 60 million in the holiday quarter.

24/7/17: A new leak courtesy of Forbes claims that the iPhone 8 will feature a "significantly improved" battery life. This will be due to a new L-shaped battery configuration that should deliver iPhone 7 Plus-beating stamina, but in a significantly smaller chassis, it claims. The same report claims that pricing for the iPhone will start from $1,100 to $1,200, with Apple to offer the handset in 128GB and 256GB configurations.

21/7/17: J.P. Morgan Apple analyst Rod Hall has said that Apple's 10th anniversary will launch as the 'iPhone Pro', and said it will be available in limited quantities from September, debunking previous talk of delays. Hall claims that around two million handsets will be available from September, lower than his previous nine million estimates.

19/7/17: There's yet more talk of the iPhone 8 arriving later than usual, with iGeneration reporting that Apple will unveil the handset in October. Interestingly, it claims the firm plans to unveil a new iPhone 5SE device at an event in August. Yeah, we'd advise to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

17/7/17: Forbes claims to have revealed the 'final design' of the iPhone 8, having received CAD files from case designer Nodus. The report claims that "fears Apple would fall back on a less ambitious Plan B are unfounded" and says that users can expect to find the long-rumoured bezel-less design, 5.8in display and vertically-aligned rear-facing camera. The images (below) also reveal that the iPhone 8's power button will be twice as big as that found on the iPhone 7, fuelling speculation that Apple could copy Sony with Touch ID integrated into the switch.

14/7/17: Apple might equip the iPhone 8 with a 3D laser system to make for better augmented reality (AR) functionality. So says Fast Company, which reports that the rear-facing laser will enable better depth detection for augmented reality apps, and a more accurate type of autofocus for photography.

12/7/17: A report at Fast Company claims Apple is in a flurry of 'panic' as it works around the clock to fix software bugs plaguing the iPhone 8. According to the report, Apple is struggling with issues plaguing the phone's wireless charging support and its 3D sensor, which previous rumours have claimed will replace Touch ID on the 10th anniversary iPhone. If these issues are not ironed out, the report notes, the iPhone 8 could face production and delivery delays.

10/7/17: According to John Gruber, the iPhone 8's wireless charging accessory may not be readily available when the handset launches later this year. This suggests that wireless charging won't be supported out of the box, and will instead require a separate, no doubt proprietary, accessory.

I've heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year). https://t.co/N65dHMNQIJ — John Gruber (@gruber) July 8, 2017

A separate rumour, courtesy of Benjamin Geskin, claims the iPhone 8 will have a 'mirror-like' finish (above) that will be available in four colours at launch.



