Nokia 9 price, release date and specs: Leak confirms dual-cameras and Snapdragon 835

HMD GlOBAL'S MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS (MWC) press conference has been and gone, and there was no sign of the Nokia 9. Instead, the firm took the wraps off three affordable Android smartphones - the Nokia 6, 5 and 3, alongside a new version of the Nokia 3310.

This means that the so-called Nokia 9, also referred to as the Nokia P1, likely will see its very own launch event later in the year.

We've rounded up everything we can expect from the flagship Nokia 8 and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Rumoured specs

- 5.3in QHD OLED display

- Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM

- 64GB/128GB storage

- 13MP dual camera with optical image stablisation, 4K video

- Built-in iris scanner, fingerprint scanner

- Unibody aluminium chassis with IP68 certification

- 3,800mAh battery, Quick Charge support

- Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Release date

According to a report at Nokia Power User, the Nokia 9 will see an official unveiling in Q3, with signs pointing to a late-July/early-August launch event.

Price

The same report claims that, when it goes on sale, the Nokia 9 will feature a €749 SIM-free price tag, which means it likely will fetch around £640 in the UK. This likely will bag you the 64GB model, with the firm also tipped to launch a more expensive. 128GB variant.

Latest news

22/5/17: An image of the Nokia 9 clad in a bulky blue protective case (above) has appeared online courtesy of Frandroid. It gives us our first proper look at Nokia's upcoming Android flagship, and all-but-confirms that it'll pack a 5.3in QHD display, a 13MP dual camera set-up, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The prototype also appears to be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

15/3/17: Another leak has surfaced, and debunks speculation that the Nokia 9 will feature a high-end Qualcomm chip. Instead, it points to a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC.

8/3/17: A mega-leak has revealed that the Nokia 9 will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor, a full-metal chassis and a camera weighing in at "at least" 23MP, which could come equipped with the Carl Zeiss technology seen in the now-defunct Nokia Lumia 920.

14/2/17: Turns out, the Nokia 9 won't launch at MWC after all, with tipster Evan Blass revealing that the firm will instead focus on a new Nokia 3310.

21/11/16: Nokia has confirmed that it will make its long-awaited comeback at MWC, hinting that the Nokia 9 could make its debut in February 2017. µ