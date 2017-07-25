Nokia 8 price, release date and specs: HMD Global confirms 16 August launch event

HMD GlOBAL'S MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS (MWC) press conference has been and gone, and there was no sign of the Nokia 9. Instead, the firm took the wraps off three affordable Android smartphones - the Nokia 6, 5 and 3, alongside a new version of the Nokia 3310.

This means that the so-called Nokia 8, also referred to by some as the Nokia 9, likely will see its very own launch event later in the year.

We've rounded up everything we can expect from the flagship Nokia 8 and will update this article as soon as we hear more.

Rumoured specs

- 5.3in QHD OLED display

- Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM

- 64GB/128GB storage

- 13MP dual camera with optical image stablisation, Zeiss optics and 4K video

- Built-in iris scanner, fingerprint scanner

- Unibody aluminium chassis with IP68 certification

- 3,800mAh battery, Quick Charge support

- Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Release date

Just as rumours had suggested, the Nokia 8 is launching in August. HMD Global has confirmed that it's holding an event in London on 16 August, where the smartphone is expected to make its debut.

Price

Early rumours suggest that, when it goes on sale, the Nokia 9 will feature a €749 SIM-free price tag, which means it likely will fetch around £640 in the UK. This will probably bag you the 64GB model, with the firm also tipped to launch a more expensive 128GB variant.

However, a Scandinavian retailer is claiming that the Nokia 9 will arrive slapped with a less expensive €589 (around £520) price tag.

Latest news

25/7/17: HMD Global has confirmed that it will unveil the Nokia 8 at an event in London on 16 August. Details remain thin, but the announcement will take place at 7.30pm UK time.

20/7/17: HMD Global's official website in China has posted an official image of the Nokia 8, which suggests that it could launch later today. The listing (below) appears to match up with previous leaks, and shows the handset housed in a blue chassis, with top and bottom bezels and a physical home button, which likely will feature a baked-in fingerprint scanner.

18/7/17: Evan Blass at VentureBeat has posted the first official-looking image of the Nokia 8, 'confirming' that it'll be HMD's first Android phone to sport a dual-lens camera with Carl Zeiss optics. The same report adds weight to earlier talk of a 5.3in display, Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

17/7/17: A report from a from a Scandinavian retailer claims that HMD Global's next flagship - which it is referring to as the Nokia 8 - will be made official on 31 July. The same source claims that the handset will fetch €589 (around £520) when it goes on sale, less than the €749 price tag previously mooted.

13/7/17: A leak on Baidu has reinforced previous speculation and 'confirmed' that the Nokia 8 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while two lower-spec models - the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 - will pack Snapdragon 630 and 660 CPUs, respectively.

6/7/17: HMD Global has announced that Nokia has rekindled its decades-old relationship with Zeiss, hinting that the upcoming Nokia 8 could be the firm's first Android phone to pack Carl Zeiss optics.

21/6/17: A listing at the FCC, spotted by Phone Arena, has hinted that Nokia has canned the 4GB version of the Nokia 8, and now plans to release 6GB and 8GB configurations.

30/5/17: The Nokia 8 has been sighted at Geekbench, and the listing seems to suggest that the smartphone will be among the first to ship with 8GB RAM, despite previous rumours it would pack 4GB. Performance-wise though, the handset - codenamed 'Unknown Heart' - didn't fare too well, earning a 615 single-core score and 1116 multi-core score.

22/5/17: An image of the Nokia 8 clad in a bulky blue protective case (above) has appeared online courtesy of Frandroid. It gives us our first proper look at Nokia's upcoming Android flagship, and all-but-confirms that it'll pack a 5.3in QHD display, a 13MP dual camera set-up, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The prototype also appears to be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

15/3/17: Another leak has surfaced, and debunks speculation that the Nokia 8 will feature a high-end Qualcomm chip. Instead, it points to a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC.

8/3/17: A mega-leak has revealed that the Nokia 8 will pack Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor, a full-metal chassis and a camera weighing in at "at least" 23MP, which could come equipped with the Carl Zeiss technology seen in the now-defunct Nokia Lumia 920.

14/2/17: Turns out, the Nokia 8 won't launch at MWC after all, with tipster Evan Blass revealing that the firm will instead focus on a new Nokia 3310.

21/11/16: Nokia has confirmed that it will make its long-awaited comeback at MWC, hinting that the Nokia 8 could make its debut in February 2017. µ