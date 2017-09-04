Nokia 8 UK price, release date and specs: 13 September release date confirmed as pre-orders begin
Carphone Warehouse and EE start offering Nokia's Android flagship
HMD GLOBAL has made the Nokia 8 official. The smartphone is HMD's highest-spec Android device to date, and it sets its sights on the likes of the Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5 with its Snapdragon 835 internals, premium aluminium design and dual 13MP cameras, which come kitted out with Zeiss optics.
If you're looking to get your hands on the Nokia 8 we've rounded everything we know about the handset's UK availability below. We'll update this article as soon as we hear more.
Specs
- 5.3in QHD LCD screen with 'Always On' display
- 152x74x7.9mm, 160g
- Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage with microSD support up to 256GB
- 13MP dual cameras with optical image stabilisation, Zeiss optics and 4K video, 13MP front-facing camera
- Unibody aluminium chassis with built-in fingerprint scanner
- 3,090mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0 support
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue, Tempered Steel colour options
Release date
According to Carphone Warehouse, the Nokia 8 will start shipping in the UK on 13 September.
Price
HMD has said that the Nokia 8 will fetch €599 SIM-free.
Carphone Warehouse has become the first retailer to start taking pre-orders. The Nokia 8 can be picked up for £499 SIM-free, with a Nokia Steel smartwatch worth £119 chucked in for free. It's also available to pick up on tariffs with EE, O2 and Vodafone, with prices starting £39.99 for a £30 per month contract that comes with 1GB data and a freebie smartwatch.
EE has also started offering the Nokia 8 for pre-order and is recommending a £42.99 tariff that comes with a £9.99 upfront cost for the phone, unlimited texts and minutes and 1GB monthly data.
Latest news
The Nokia 8 is official.As expected, the 'flagship' smartphone packs a 5.3in QHD LCD display, and under the hood, you'll find Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD. There's also a 3,090mAh battery, which HMD claims will get you more than a full day of usage, complete with support for Quick Charge 3.0.
There's a USB-C port on the bottom for charging, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Nokia 8, which like its predecessors comes crafted from a single piece of aluminium, has shunned the recent shift towards bezel-less smartphones and comes equipped with a physical home button, which houses a baked-in fingerprint sensor.
The Nokia 8's standout feature, at least according to HMD Global, is its camera, as it's the first Android-powered Nokia phone to pack Carl Zeiss optics. There's a 13MP dual setup on the rear of the phone, which - much like the camera on the Huawei P10 - pairs RGB and monochrome sensors for better image quality. There's also a 13MP sensor on the front of the phone.
HMD has added what it calls a "bothie" mode (ugh) that will activate both the front and rear cameras to capture phones and videos. Unlike the similar functionality found on Samsung smartphones, the Nokia 8 is also capable of broadcasting this video to Facebook or Youtube.
HMD has also added Ozo Audio, which means that much like Nokia's futuristic VR camera, the Nokia 8 will capture 360-degree audio, allowing for it to be broadcast live on streams.
The Nokia 8 will ship running Android 7.11, and HMD has said that it'll be updated to Android O once it becomes available. At launch, it'll be available in glossy blue and copper colours, alongside matte blue and steel options. µ
