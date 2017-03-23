Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs, release date and price

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S8

THE SAMSUNG GALAXY S8, along with its bigger S8+ sibling, will get their first official outing in one month's time, before they arrive on shelves the following month (maybe).

We may still have a few weeks to wait until the smartphones are unveiled, but that hasn't stopped loose-lipped sources, including Samsung's own execs, spilling the beans on the firm's next flagship, which will be the firm's first handset to be revealed since the dramatic discontinuation of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ so far.

Rumoured specs

- 5.8in / 6.2in QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display

- Android 7.0 Nougat

- IP68 certification

- Fingerprint sensor (on rear) and iris scanner (on front)

- Integrated heart rate sensor

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip (US), Exynos 8895 (international)

- 4GB RAM (6GB in China and Korea)

- 3,000mAh / 3,500mAh battery

- 12MP main camera / 8MP front-facing camera

- Bixby AI assistant (with dedicated button)

- 3.5mm headphone jack

- USB-C charging

- 64GB / 128GB storage with microSD (up to 256GB)

- Optional Samsung DeX HDMI dock for desktop mode

- Bluetooth 5.0

- Black Sky, Orchid Grey, and Arctic Silver colour options (above)

Release date

Samsung confirmed during its MWC press conference that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will launch at a standalone event in New York City on 29 March.

Initial rumours pointed to a worldwide release of the Galaxy on 21 April, but VentureBeat is now reporting that this has been pushed back until 28 April.

Carphone Warehouse has jumped the gun and has opened up pre-registrations for the Galaxy S8 ahead of its official launch.

Price

UK retailer MobileFun has started prematurely taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S8, and has slapped the smartphone with a whopping £799 price tag, which will bag you the smaller 5.8in Galaxy S8 with 64GB built-in storage. A 128GB model is also expected, but that's not yet listed on the Mobile un site.

This £150 more expensive than the £549 launch price of the Galaxy S7, and even pricier than the Galaxy S7 Edge which fetched £649 when it first went on sale.

However, Evan Blass claims the Galaxy will fetch €799 (around £695) when it goes on sale, while the larger S8+ will cost €899 (around £780).

Latest News

20/3/17: Samsung has made its Bixby AI assistant official, and has confirmed that it'll debut on the Galaxy S8 in the form of a dedicated button. The firm claims that the assistant offers a "deeper experience" than rival services, thanks to its proficiency in the areas of completeness, context awareness and cognitive tolerance.

13/3/17: Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has turned his attention to the Galaxy S8, claiming in a research note that its specs will include a QHD+ curved display, 4GB RAM and seven colour options. However, he's also claiming that the handset unlikely will be as popular as last year's Galaxy S7, nor the upcoming iPhone 8.

1/3/17: A legit-looking press render (above) has revealed exactly what the Galaxy S8 looks like. The image, posted by Even Blass, confirms speculation that the handset will feature a near bezel-less edge to edge display, and appears to show off the Galaxy S8's built-in iris scanner.

27/2/17: Samsung, during its tablet-focused MWC presser, revealed that it'll hold a standalone unveiling for the Galaxy S8 on 29 March (below).

23/2/17: A leaked slide has confirmed almost all there is to know about the bigger Samsung Galaxy S8+, outing its 6.2in AMOLED screen, 12MP camera and built-in iris scanner. At the same time, Samsung unveiled its 10nm Exynos 9 chip, which likely will feature inside some Galaxy S8 and S8+ models.

17/2/17: Some Galaxy S8 buyers might find a Sony-built battery inside their smartphone, with Samsung having reportedly roped in the firm as a third battery provider for its upcoming flagship smartphone.

27/1/17: A mega-leak courtesy of Venture Beat's Evan Blass has given us our first look at the Galaxy S8, as well as confirming the handset's launch date and full specification. These newly leaked details reveal that there will be two models - with 5.8in and 6.2in displays, respectively, and confirm that they will offer both USB-C and 3.5mm ports.

24/1/17: Samsung has reportedly given itself "first dibs" on the Snapdragon 835, meaning that rivals won't be able to use the chip until after the Galaxy S8 launches in April.

16/1/17: Following multiple leaks pointing to an April launch for the Galaxy S8, ETNews claims to have learned of that it'll arrive on 15 April.

3/1/17: Mimicking Microsoft's Continuum feature, the Galaxy S8 reportedly will come with the ability to transform into a fully-fledged PC. A leaked slide shows a Samsung smartphone hooked up to a monitor, allowing for the use of windowed apps with a connected keyboard and mouse.

7/12/16: The Galaxy S8 will reportedly be the first Samsung smartphone to feature an "all-screen" bezel-less design, with the handset set to feature an AMOLED panel with a display area ratio exceeding 90 per cent. This display will also feature a fingerprint sensor that's embedded within the glass, negating the need for a dedicated home button.

6/12/16: A new report, which unlikely will go down well with many, claims that the Galaxy S8 will follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 7 by dumping the 3.5mm headphone jack. Instead, the handset will rely on audio over USB, meaning you won't be able to hook up standard headphones, nor charge the smartphone while listening to music.

23/11/16: While previous rumours had pointed to the Galaxy S8 packing a Snapdragon 830 chip, a new leak claims that Samsung will instead opt for Qualcomm's newly announced 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor.

14/11/16: Samsung is reportedly considering a pressure sensitive display for the Galaxy S8, similar to that seen on Apple's iPhone. So says The Investor, which has heard from "multiple sources" that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S8 with 'partial' Force Touch-esque technology, before full adoption comes in 'one to two years.'

9/11/16:A new report out of Korea claims that Samsung will make the S8 bigger in order to appeal to Galaxy Note users. The report claims that the firm will launch two models of the handset - one with a 5.7in screen and the other with a 6.2-inch display.

7/11/16: Samsung has spilled yet more details about its incoming AI assistant that will debut on the Galaxy S8. This time Samsung executive vice president Rhee Injong is the loose-lipped exec to blame, having revealed to Reuters that the unnamed service will work with third-party apps from the get-go.

28/10/16: Samsung has spilled some details about its next-generation flagship smartphone. The firm's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong, speaking to the Wall Street Journal, has confirmed the Galaxy S8 will feature a "slick" new design, an improved camera, and an enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) service.

24/10/16: Samsung has announced that Galaxy Note 7 owners in Korea will be given the chance to bag a half-price Galaxy S8. The deal applies to those who trade-in their Galaxy Note 7 for a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge as part of Samsung's Galaxy Upgrade Program. The Galaxy Note 8 will also be included in the offer, debunking speculation that the Galaxy S8 would be Samsung's only flagship device next year.

20/10/16: Samsung reportedly will use LG batteries inside the Galaxy S8. The firm is claiming the move comes as it looks to "diversify suppliers," but is likely because LG's batteries are less prone to exploding than those from other firms.

17/10/16: Samsung has started the start of mass production of processors using 10nm FinFET technology, ahead of their likely debut inside the Galaxy S8. According to the firm, the 10nm SoCs will offer 40 per cent lower power consumption and a 27 per cent boost in performance compared to the chips found inside the Galaxy S7.

6/10/16: Samsung has announced plans to acquire Viv, an AI assistant headed up by the creators of Siri. The firm has said bake Viv into products including smartphones, tablets and, er, fridges, hinting at a debut inside the Galaxy S8.

5/10/16: Reports claim that Qualcomm has roped in Samsung to build its next-gen Snapdragon 830 processor, that'll be built on the 10nm manufacturing process. This adds weight to the rumours that US-bound Galaxy S8 handsets will pack Qualcomm's next flagship mobile processor, while international handsets look set to feature Samsung's own 10nm Exynos 8895 chip.

30/09/16: A new leak suggests that the Galaxy S8 will mirror the iPhone 7 Plus with a dual camera set-up on the rear. The report, courtesy of Mashable, also points to a 4K resolution screen, making it ideal for VR.

26/09/16: Samsung is reportedly gearing up to use ARM's most powerful GPU yet in its next Exynos processors. So says SamMobile, which reported that the firm's Exynos 8995 chip will come with ARM's Mali-G71 CPU. This graphics chip offers a 40 per cent bump in performance compared with the Mali-T880, and will reportedly outperform the GPU used in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 830 chip. µ