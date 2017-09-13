iPhone 7 deals, price, availability and where to buy

Everything you need to know about picking up the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

APPLE'S LATEST SMARTPHONES, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, became official in September last year.

While they've since been usurped by the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, along with the flagship iPhone X, last year's iPhone duo are still on sale, and will no doubt appeal to those who don't fancy splurging a grand on Apple's 10th-anniversary smartphone.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about picking up an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus below.

Release date

The iPhone 7 is available from Apple direct, and at the time of writing all models are showing as in stock.

Price

The iPhone 7 isn't as expensive as it used to be. Over on the Apple Store, the smartphone - available with either 32GB or 128GB and 256GB capacities - is available to pick up for £549 or £649, respectively.

The iPhone 7 Plus, which is available with the same 32GB and 128GB storage options, is available for £669 or £769, respectively.

Over at Carphone Warehouse, you can pick up the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus on contracts with EE, O2, Vodafone and iD. Prices for the iPhone 7 start from £37.99 per month with a £69.99 upfront cost, an EE tariff that'll get you unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 10GB data. The iPhone 7 Plus is available for £39.99 on a £42 per month Vodafone tariff.

Over at EE, the iPhone 7 can be picked up for £19.99 on a £42.99 tariff that comes with 3GB data and unlimited everything else. The iPhone 7 Plus can be picked up for £9.99 on a £57.99 tariff.

Over at the O2 website, the iPhone 7 is available from £19.99 upfront on a £45 tariff, which comes with 3GB data and unlimited texts and minutes. The iPhone 7 Plus is, unsurprisingly, more expensive, and is available on the same tariff for £50 per month.

Three is offering the iPhone 7 for £29 on tariffs starting at £42, and, at present, is giving customers 12GB data for the price of 4GB, along with unlimited texts and minutes. The iPhone 7 Plus can be picked up on the same deal, but it'll cost you £49 per month.

Finally, Vodafone, It is offering the iPhone 7 for a tenner upfront on a £42 tariff, which comes with 4GB of monthly data. The iPhone 7 Plus is available on the same 4GB plan but will cost you £30 a front and £54 per month.

Specs

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are, thanks to the huge amount of rumours surrounding the smartphones and exactly what we had expected.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is gone, with the iPhone 7 instead adopting Apple's proprietary Lightning port, Bluetooth, and a new wireless standard for hooking up headphones, including Apple's all-new Wireless Airpods.

These cable-free Airpods let you activate Siri by tapping on them, offer a five-hour battery life (with an additional 24-hours offered from its chargeable box), and thanks to Apple's all new W1 chip, connect to your Apple device instantaneously and know when they're stuffed inside your ear.

While this will probably piss off many, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Apple is throwing both Lightning-enabled Earpods and a 3.5mm-to-Lightning adaptor in the box, rather than charging 70 quid for it.

For those of you that prefer playing their music out loud on the bus, the iPhone 7 comes with built-in stereo speakers, one at the bottom, and another at the top, which offer two times louder audio than the iPhone 6S.

On the design front, the antenna lines have been shifted to the edges of the device, as expected, and there are two new goth-friendly colours available; Black and a glossy Jet Black. The Space Grey model has been canned, but you'll still find Silver, Rose Gold and Gold colour options.

In a bid to rival the Galaxy S7, Apple is also touting the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as tougher than before. The smartphones offer IP67 certification making them somewhat resistant to water and dust, meaning you'll never lose another iPhone to the toilet again.

Inside this toughened-up casing sits the same 4.7in and 5.5in Retina displays, but Apple is claiming a 25 per cent bump in brightness and wide colour gamut.

Underneath, you'll find Apple's A10 Fusion (eh?) processor, which comprises of two "high performance" cores that offers 40 per cent faster processing than the A9 chip before it. A new GPU offers 50 per cent faster graphics than before, while new performance controller also makes for improved efficiency. Apple is claiming an extra one hours of battery life compared to last year's model.

The Home button is still correct and present, but Apple has tweaked it to mimic the Force Touch trackpad seen on the firm's 12in MacBook. This means that, rather than being "clickable," the button uses haptic feedback to simulate a click thanks to the new-generation Taptic Engine under the hood. However, this also means that you wont be able to operate it while wearing gloves.

The camera has seen a sizeable upgrade. The 4.7in iPhone 7 touts a 12MP sensor on the rear, which Apple claims is both faster and more energy efficient, while the 5.5in iPhone 7 Plus is carrying a Huawei P9-style dual-camera set-up, with two 12MP sensors bulging from its backside.

The wide-angle and telephoto lenses can work together to offer digital zoom up to 10x, alongside new depth of field functionality typically only seen only on DSLR cameras. The latter won't be available at launch, but will rollout as a software update later this year.

There's now optical image stabilisation on both iPhones, a f/1.8 lens, a six-element lens for sharper pictures, and a Quad-LED True Tone flash that offers 50 per cent more light than before, apparently, and there's a new 7MP FaceTime HD camera on the front of the iPhone 7, too, which offers auto image stabilisation.

Naturally, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will ship running iOS 10 out of the box. µ