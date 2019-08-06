What the INQ team learned from a board game about making smartphones

THIS WEEKEND, TEAM INQ met up in an East London beer garden. The purpose: to see who had absorbed the most knowledge about smartphone business models with Smartphone Inc.: a board game that simulates the cut-and-thrust world of smartphone research, development and sales.

If Hungry Hungry Hippos is more your pace, then you may want to turn around now. There were no hippos and, thanks to the steady stream of sausage rolls, no hunger either.

Between the four current INQ writers - myself, Carly, Chris and Roland - we have a massive 28 years' experience writing about the nitty-gritty of smartphone production, so surely one of us would be the next Steve Jobs?

Reader, we were beaten by the photographer.

But I'm getting a bit ahead of myself there. Let's talk about the game and how it works first. Beware, this is going to get a bit nerdy…

Smartphone Inc., meet Smartphone INQ

Okay, so the board is a map of the world, making it initially look like Risk, only with fewer horsies and cannons. Instead, the 12 regions on the game board are more hungry for apps than infantrymen, and are mad keen to buy smartphones.

Each segment of each territory will pay a different amount, so in Europe, say, there are four groups willing to pay 4, 5, 6 and 7 Fun Bucks respectively. (They're actually called "Victory Points," but I'm sticking with Fun Bucks, or FB for short.)

The trouble is that your price is set centrally for the whole world, and people will happily pay less than their desired price point but never more. In other words, you can flog your 5 FB smartphone to people prepared to pay 6, but only for 5.

On top of this, there are various technologies you can research - GPS, WiFi, gaming, 4G, NFC and, bafflingly, battery - that can be sold for any price in any region that's interested. Some people will pay 8 FB for a phone with NFC, even if the rest of the region won't pay more than 4. Rather neatly, the first person to research a technology gets granted the patent and bonus Fun Bucks.

So wouldn't you just go nuts on the research and flog your phone with - gasp - a battery for 8 FB throughout the world? Slow down there, Slick. There's more to it than that. First off, you can't sell in a region without building an office there first - and you can't research new tech without prioritising research. All that, and pricing, is set via this little doohickey:

Everyone does this in secret, and the exposed icons define your strategy for the year. They define how many units you make, how much office building you can do, how much R&D you're undertaking, how many units you can shift and how much money you'll sell for. While you might think it makes sense to have as many squares visible as possible, any covered square counts as an extra unit to sell, so it's all about staying on top of your priorities.

Oh, and most importantly: playing order is decided by price, with lowest first. That means if you go all Sony/Apple with your pricing, you may find the world is flooded with cheap, nasty tat (or as we now know it: "The Carly model").

The real lesson was the friends we shafted along the way

Those are the basics, so what did we learn on playing it?

1) 90 minutes' playtime does not include learning the rules

It probably took us two hours to get our heads around the rules. Though to be fair, a steady stream of cider probably didn't help as much as we thought it might at the time. Your mileage may vary.

2) It does - kind of - play out as things have in the real world

Ignore the universal pricing rule, and it kind of matches how things have actually gone in the real world. Case in point, after making steady progress in Asia, I decided I needed to cut prices to go ahead of others and have my pick of the regions.

What I wasn't counting on was both Carly and Chris undercutting me at the same time: in other words, playing order stayed the same, and I just made less money from the same number of units sold. I was squeezed at both the luxury (Roland) and budget (Carly) end of the market.

I felt like LG, circa 2018.

That reference might seem helpful to thrive, but...

3) Industry knowledge is not required

Mike, a photographer friend who doesn't work for the site, won. And won comfortably, earning a massive 218 Fun Bucks from his early foray into 4G. This was despite not having the privacy card to stop anybody else doing any industrial espionage (it was missing from the box).

For context, second-place Chris bagged 142 Fun Bucks. That said, given the scoring pad seems to go up to 599, you could argue there were no real winners here. Especially not the phone buyers in Australia, because...

4) Screw customer loyalty

My company was based in sunny Australia (my unwelcome working slogan: "less wonga, more bonza"), and I diligently pushed out my phones to Aussies each year until the final one… when I decided my limited shipments were better-used shafting Roland in China to avoid finishing last.

I'm sorry Aussies: you got no phones at all in Year 5.

5) It's good… if you know your board games already

Here's the main thing: I'm already a board games kind of guy. I know Power Grid, Puerto Rico, Ticket to Ride and so on, and I get that there's a sharp learning curve where things will seem absolutely baffling before they make sense and it's enjoyable.

Myself, Roland and Carly ("I'm not enjoying it, but I'm not not enjoying it") all made that jump eventually but Chris, sadly, did not. If you're not up for reading a 26-page manual, and then constantly dipping back in to double-check things, then it's probably not for you.

If you are, however, then you have seven days left to back Cosmic Games' Kickstarter campaign and to bag yourself a copy of the second printing. It'll set you back £54 plus shipping. µ