10 of the best upcoming gadgets of 2018

WE'RE WELL AND TRULY into the new year now, which means it's time to look forward to a fresh foray of innovative new gadgets, all with the same goal: to keep us distracted from the fact that there is no meaning to life.

But whatever happens in the year ahead, one thing is for certain, the tech product companies - from the usual big players to fresh startups, and even those that aren't even at that stage yet - are cooking up cutting-edge innovations to wow us in the coming months as we wait patiently for the next big industry changer to come along.



With that, here are our 10 most anticipated gadgets of the coming year.



Lenovo ThinkPad T series

Chinese laptop giant Lenovo kicked off the year by unveiling a new range of thinner and lighter ThinkPad devices to be released later this year, all powered by 8th Generation Intel Core processors.

The new ThinkPad T Series, however, is perhaps the most noteworthy among the fresh line-up. Marketed as a "corporate workhorse", this series includes privacy protection features such as an IR camera, fingerprint reader and a ‘ThinkShutter' webcam cover to protect users from being watched by computer hijackers. However, the big deal with the T Series is that Lenovo claims some of the models' battery will last over a full day without needing a charge, delivering a whopping 27 hours of juice



In the line-up comprises of the ThinkPad T480, which starts at $989 (£730); the T480s, which starts at $1,269 (£935); and the T580, which starts at $1,079 (£795). All will be available sometime later this month.

Halberd

Touted as "the world's most advanced NextGen smart Bluetooth key and lock", Halberd is a brand new gadget for 2018 which automatically locks your PC every time you walk away. Made by GateKeeper, Halberd is perfect for those who are perhaps less cautious when it comes to privacy and security, and is an ideal desktop companion if you often forget to log out or lock your machine when leaving your workspace temporarily.



Forget timeout policies, have the GateKeeper and Halberd continuously authenticate your presence and remain signed in.

The Halberd has just finished a successful stint on Kickstarter, reaching its goal of $50,100. Expect to see it officially available within the coming months.

LG 8K TV

Just when you thought TVs couldn't get more ridiculously detailed, LG goes and announces the 88in 8K (YES, EIGHT) OLED panel TV ahead of CES, claiming to have the largest and highest-resolution OLED panel ever.



We don't know much else about the record-breaking TV just yet, but expect it to be more expensive than a small house. The Korean firm will be unveiling more in the coming days at the CES conference in Las Vegas, but so far we know it will be available this year, if you have a spare couple quid, that is.