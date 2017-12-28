Best health tech 2018

IT'S ALMOST THE NEW YEAR, a unique time in the annual calendar that usually means only one thing. We are out of shape, ten pounds heavier and in desperate need to shift the Christmas gut after two weeks of stuffing our faces.

So you're a health fitness fanatic or just looking for help to get back in good health after the festive period out there, we've put together a list the best health-related gadgets to help you get back in shape for 2018.

Whether it's wireless headphones for the gym, smartwatches to track your morning run, or connected gadgets that give you a six pack; here's the best health tech gadgets available right now.



Samsung IconX earphones

Available from Samsung

There are hundreds of wireless "sports" earphones out that at the moment, all claiming to be your best workout companion, providing you with the freedom to do whatever it is you do at the gym without any wires limiting your movement.

But, surprisingly, many of them just aren't really that comfortable and aren't well designed for exercise. In most cases, wireless sports headphones are bulky and chunky or heavy set of earphones do not bode well for active pursuits, as any kind of strong movement usually means they just fall out.



But Samsung's latest pair of fitness buds, the IconX earphones, are quite the opposite. Not only do they actually stay in your ears when you're jogging, cycling or moonwalking, but they are some of the most comfortable sports earphones out there right now.

Philips Avance centrifugal Juicer

Available from Philips

Good health doesn't only come in the form of impressive physical shape. Oh no. The internal organs need looking after, too, especially after a heavy Christmas period of stodgy foods and countless glasses of Bailey's.

One way of ensuring you reverse the above is with a good juicer, such as Philips' Avance, which helps you get all of your five a day by simply throwing them in a device that blends the sh*t out of them. Better still, this juicer has FiberBoost technology, which enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50 per cent more fibre.



It's also super easy to clean, meaning you're more likely to keep up the juicing and not hide the appliance in the back of your cupboard once the novelty wears off.

PowerDot

Available from Powerdot

If you're a bit lazy but still determined to get in shape, then the PowerDot could be the one for you. Using electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to activate your muscle fibres so you can get stronger and recover faster, the PowerDot works via a simple app on your phone, which lets you control your workouts, meaning you can do all the hard work without having to leave the sofa. Just select the muscle groups you want to target and an impulse is sent to the pods that causes your muscles to activate.



The feeling PowerDot creates really does feel like it's doing something positive to your muscles and your body does feel like it's worked out harder the next day. It's also compact enough to take on travels with you if you're worried you'll be missing some workouts while on holiday or work trip; a great purchase for any fitness freak.

PainPod

Available from PainPod

PainPod is a drug-free alternative to painkillers, a perfect gadget for those that like to keep their insides au natural and don't believe in taking drugs to cure ailments.



This nifty new gadget is also FDA listed and claims to "change the face of medicine as we know it" due to it being powered by a combination of microcurrents and biomedical technology that you can't find anywhere else. This bioelectrical tech can understand our peripheral nervous and body systems and how they work to manage pain, improve performance and speed recovery. Just stick it on an area that is giving you pain, and it'll help you feel better almost instantly.



Nuraphones

Available from Nura

The Nuraphones aren't just your bog standard earphones. Oh no. The revolutionary cans are probably the most innovative on the market right now as they offer something no other headphones do: a personalised sound that automatically learns and adapts to your unique hearing, making them perfect for your hearing health.



Their self-learning engine automatically measures your hearing in 60 seconds by monitoring otoacoustic emissions and then uses this information to sonically mould the sound of the headphones to perfectly match your hearing and bring your music back into sharp focus. Ideal for those who listen to music too loud, or need some good work out 'phones.



Muhdo genetic profiling and fitness plan

Available from Muhdo

As wearables grow in popularity and people start taking their data into their own hands, personalised health is steadily becoming the future. Well, you don't get any more personal than your DNA. And so genetic profiling is slowly becoming the next big thing in caring for yourself.

Muhdo is one firm leading this charge. The epigenetics firm offers the most advanced and comprehensive DNA testing and bio-maker analysis for health, fitness and performance - just spit in a tube and slap a stamp on it and within a few weeks you've got a fitness and nutrition plan made especially for you based on your genetic markers. You couldn't start the new year on a better program, in our opinion.

Nokia Health Thermo

Available from Nokia Health

Nokia Health (formerly Withings) has gone and made a bloody thermometer connected, allowing you to keep track of a fever when you get sick. And like the Body Cardio scales, the digital thermometer links to your Nokia Health account via the app and keeps tabs on your temperature over time.



And with 16 infrared sensors taking 4,000 measurements, it's accuracy is a game changer for anyone who often falls ill. A perfect gadget for these colder months, especially for those hypochondriacs out there.



Fitbit Ionic

Available from Fitbit

The Ionic is Fitbit's strongest smartwatch yet and fitness fanatics are bound to love its list of features, and so it's definitely got the potential to take on the smartwatch market. Its ability to track whatever workouts you can throw at it, with ease, all with a beautiful yet comfortable design that I'm sure will get heads turning at the gym, but for all the right reasons.

If you're looking for a wearable to track your health though, the Ionic is a great addition.

Philips 9000 series 4K OLED TV with Ambilight tech

Available from Philips

Okay, so a TV isn't exactly going to help you get in shape. But one thing it could do is with post-workout recovery. The whole point of a TV is to help us wind down after a stressful day at work, or a tough workout at the gym, right? Well, Philips' latest range of razor-thin OLED TVs are the best out there for doing just that.



Boasting a unique Ambilight technology, Philips' new 9000 series not only make your screen feel much wider, but they make your viewing experience feel way more immersive thanks to the LEDs that line the edges of the screen, emitting vivid colors as an extension of what's happening on screen, subtly illuminating the surrounding walls and giving your living room a nice, relaxing glow. µ