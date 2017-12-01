INQ's Christmas gift guide 2017

DECK THE OFFICE with cardboard boxes, it's time to roll out the annual festival of loveliness that is the INQUIRER gift guide. Everything from hardcore gaming to things we think you might like but aren't strictly tech will be appearing the coming weeks with new additions every day, so bookmark and come back.

Today we're launching with things that you might want to grab now, either because of timing or because you'll want them for yourself. As we roll out more, we'll start to break it down into categories, but here's your first lot.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar

Chocolate is so 2016. Along with many other companies, Lego is jumping on the "alternative advent" bandwagon, with a calendar that builds up day-by-day into a scene from Star Wars, along with weapons, props and other cool stuff, including 7 mini-figures. The crafts aren't to scale with the rest of your Lego (or the mini-figures) but they're standard Lego pieces so you can use them to make something awesome.

The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is available on eBay for £24.99.

Casestation

Bit of advance warning required for this - why not make your own case? Casestation makes cases for many of the big brands - Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, LG and Huawei and even does straps for the latest Apple Watch. Just pick a photo or even photos, upload them, use the online designer to do any editing and bosh - its printed and sent very quickly. You can choose between the Snap and Tough cases (the Tough is ridiculously strong).

Casestation cases start at £19.99 from the website.

Choosey AR greetings cards

Just when you thought it was safe to stop sending Christmas cards, Choosey makes it cool again. It's a pretty simple concept. You get a regular, funky greetings card, but when you view it using the app (for iOS and Android) it adds a whole new dimension and it's seriously cute. Upload a video of yourself, your family, the dog or whatever to add a personal video message to your scrawlings. It makes a lot of sense and is a heck of a lot nicer than a round-robin email about little Ipecac's clarinet lessons.

10 cards will cost you £13.99 delivered direct and there are loads to choose from.

Lemon California Roll speaker

Amongst the many speakers that pass through these hallowed offices, there's not many that are as fully featured as the California Roll. First of all, it's solar powered, which instantly makes it appealing for camping trips and the like. Second of all, it can charge up to three phones. So ditto. Third of all, it's got enough drum-thwack to disturb the cows in the next field. You can connect two together for a bigger sound, and have multiple Bluetooth connections to take turns at picking the tunes. Oh, and it's IPX7 waterproof and shockproof. In short, it's pretty much the whole damn package.

Lemon California Roll is currently £209.99 on Amazon.

Sphero Star Wars Droids

We all went bonkers over BB-8 in 2015, and he's now been joined by two pals. R2-D2 and newcomer Imperial droid BB-9E. The sheer amount of joy we've had with these little guys is huge. Apart from being able to control them with your phone, program them using the newly unified app for all Sphero Star Wars toys, make them come to you with the (optional) Force Band accessory and (let's prioritise here) terrify pets, you can also set them down while watching the Star Wars films (currently, IV, VII and Rogue One but with more to come) and they'll interact with the film, scurrying around and bleeping as you watch.

In terms of play value, they're perfect for kids, and in terms of cool value, they are perfect for adults. In fact, even a non-Star Wars fan would probably get a kick out of them.

They're already coming down in price - originally they would have set you back about £500 for the set, but we're starting to see them as low as £110 now, and they really are worth every penny. In fact, they're the droids you're looking for. (Sorry)

You can get the entire set including R2-Q5 which we know nothing about yet from Sphero's website, (with a free Force Band) or shop around for deals.

Even E1 headphones

The Even E1 in-ear headphones is the latest product to promise sound that's customised for your ears and INQ can confirm - it really works. The earphones make use of EarPrint technology, which customises each and every sound to your unique hearing profile. Pop them in your ears for the first time and you'll be rushed through a quick and easy hearing test that tunes music to fit your hearing. This extra tech does mean the earphones are quite weighty, but they do feature a cool two-tone design to easily differentiate left from right and - praise the lord - tangle-resistant, lightweight nylon cords.

The Even E1s are exclusive to Selfridges where they are selling out fast. They'll set you back £129.99.

Star Wars beanie hats

You're never fully dressed without a Hoxton Bonnet. Fortunately, Yellow Bulldog is on hand with a range of licenced Christmas jumpers and beanies to keep you snug as a bug in the festive season. We've been testing out the Boba Fett beanie and the At-At, and they are warm as toast with some lovely tooling on the fold. There's also designs from the likes of Marvel, Doctor Who, Pokemon - you know - the usual suspects.

Yellow Bulldog has loads of stuff to wade through, but the hats cost from £12.99.

STM Banks rucksack

One thing that we tech writers get given a lot is rucksacks. It's pretty standard practice to be given one as soon as you rock up to cover a trade event. But they're nothing like this. STM is an Australian make and in five words? They. Are. Built. To. Last. The Banks has been to four continents with us this year and it still looks like new. The stitching is lush, and more importantly, even when its full, it feels incredibly comfortable to wear. There's more though - amongst the many compartments, there's a place to store your phone battery pack, and clips to wire in so you can put your phone straight on charge from the bag. There's a separate pencil case type affair for your loose bits and a padded section for your laptop which is so sturdy, we've not needed a case or sleeve, just sling it in and go.

There's other in the range at different price points, but we just adore this one. They're not the cheapest, but they're also probably the last rucksack you'll ever need.

STM bags can be ordered direct or for the UK try Amazon - price varies by colour starting at around £72.

Eve V 2-in-1 laptop

It would be wrong not to mention one of our favourite products of the year. The first flash sale for what can now safely be called a "Surface Killer" is next week and you need to be there. 75,000 people are signed up for a few thousand machines from the first batch. And they won't be disappointed because it's a thing of beauty. You can read our full review here.

Eve V starts at £799 depending on configuration. There is a lead time after order, hence getting in in early.

Twinkly Smart Christmas lights

There are smart Christmas lights because, well, of course, there are. These come with an Android or iOS app that allows you to create a whole bunch of different effects - not just twinkles and chases, but actual images like flags and so on - the does mean you have to be quite precise about how you put them on the tree, but the result, if you've got the patience is ruddy spectacular.

Twinkly is available from Mobilefun for £59.99.

Electric Jukebox Roxi

You may recall Electric Jukebox Mark One - a simple way of getting streaming music on your TV, ideal for all those people that can't be doing with Spotify subscriptions - you pay one price and you're sorted for the year. Bosh.

It's successor (and first US product) builds on that idea - it's not aimed at us nerds. It's aimed at the family. The Wii-style remote doesn't just offer access to millions of songs and playlists curated by celebrity experts, but now it offers games (we're hooked on spotting the tune from the intro), yoga/meditation noises and the big one - karaoke.

The first ED had a great microphone and speech control. This uses it with bells on. A choice of songs from loads of eras and styles, and big whack of reverb for you to sing along to. The whole thing is designed around making music and the tv back into a communal experience but as the main event, not a sideshow to Call of Duty or whatever it may be. And it delivers in spades.

£200 sounds like a lot, But that's all you pay, then you can choose an ad-supported service or pay £52 for another year of ad-free bliss.

Roxi is £199 from the Electric Jukebox website and a variety of stockists.

Watch this space. Loads more to come.... µ