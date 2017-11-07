Best gadgets and gizmos for your home

WE GET SO embroiled in the high-tech here at INQ Towers that it's easy to forget that there's a lot of innovative, simpler solutions. Not everything needs a WiFi connection to be a gadget, and nowhere is that truer than in the home.

Here's a few of the misfits from the last few months that were too good not to share.

Hyde & Sleep Cooling Pillow

It's not so much a pillow as a tactical sleep system. The material surface is made from a material designed by NASA which means that it stays cool against your delicate little features, petal.

It comes with a range of piping (not sure why, you're gonna put a pillowcase on it surely?) but they look as good as they feel.

Aimed at people who like sleeping on their front or side, the deep microfibre fill is incredibly supportive and because it keeps you cool, you'll sleep better. And that's science, that is.

Order the Hyde & Sleep Pillow from the website for £49.99.

American Originals Popcorn Crepe Maker

In a world where we have more gadgets than kitchen worktop space, there's a lot to be said for something that does two things. In this case, the metal hotplate is perfect for making crepes, but (here's the clever bit) if you put a layer of popping corn on, and clip the provided bowl on, you can make popcorn in whatever flavour you fancy.

And when it's ready, flip the whole thing upside down, unclip the bowl and serve. It's great for when you've got mates over.

The Popcorn Crepe Maker is exclusive to Argos at £31.99.

Salter Nutrivortex 1200

Now that juicing craze has calmed down (a bit) people are starting to look for a bit more from their blender. Enter the Nutrivortex. It comes with a variety of containers - a traditional blender, a juicing container and so on, and so can replace all your other devices. And once again, you can serve straight from the containers.

We tested it with ice, and even pulped some almonds, and it didn't flinch. We wish it was easier to clean, but that's a relatively small niggle considering the amount of blender you get for your money.

The Nutrivortex 1200 is available direct for £149.99.

Giles & Posner Jelly Sweet Maker

This isn't so much a sweet maker as a sort of diabetes fondue set. The hot in the middle is where you heat up your gelatine, fruit juice and whatever else you want in your brew and then under the moulds, put cold water or ice so your creations set into proper penn sweets. It's probably a bit dangerous for unsupervised kids, but it's great fun for big kids. We can see quite a few vodka sweets doing the rounds this Christmas.

We love the attention to detail too - there's even paper bags included so they're just like the real thing.

Make your Jelly Sweet Party come alive for £39.99.

Insignia Digital Hand Shower

Gadgets come and gadgets go, but this is one we can honestly say that every home needs. It's brilliant, it's simple and it makes a positive impact.

Quite simply, it's a shower head that measures the temperature of the water. The digital readout is colour-coded to reflect how comfortable you're likely to be, and - here's the really, really clever bit - there's no battery. It's powered by a dynamo which spins when water passes through it. Amazing.

For health and safety purposes alone it's a winner and for houses with kids.

Peace of mind costs just £39.99.

Black & Blum Eau Good and Eau Good Duo

Not all water bottles are created equal, it seems. It may seem weird having a bit of scorched wood in your personal reservoir, but Black and Blum would disagree. Their bottles contain a piece of binchotan charcoal, a traditional Japanese method of filtering water. And yeah, it does taste absolutely lush - the longer you leave it (within reason) the better.

The Eau Good is available now, or if you're a hipster, you might want to preorder (i.e fund) the new version which has a sports cap, rubber grip and a compartment in the lid to put cucumber or fruit or whatever you fancy infusing. Though not at the same time as the charcoal apparently.

The Black & Blum Eau Good range is available now for £19.99, or support the Kickstarter for the Duo version starting at £23.99.

Anysharp Knife Sharpener

It's quite hard to argue with a knife sharpener that actually calls itself the "world's best". The trip here is that a vacuum holds the sharpener to the table so you can keep one hand free for playing with your phone. No, we jest, but we don't. The point is, its another simple but effective solution to an old problem. Safe, hands-free but sharp knives. No short cuts. Sorry.

Slash your knife budget by sharpening your dull knives for £10.99 from Amazon.

AGL TV Backlight

Modern TVs come with a whole bunch of USB ports that noone ever uses. So why not put one to good use by using it to create an atmosphere. Stick this light strip to the back of your telly and give it an aura (the AGL stands for Auraglow) of soft colours, either static, or a variety of patterns of flash. Sadly, for this price you don't get it to synchronise with the TV picture, and there's no remote control but it's still really, really nice.

Bring an atmosphere to your TV from Mobilefun for £11.99.

AGL Wireless PIR Wardrobe Light

Wardrobes are dark. This is a very bright light. Moreover, it's a very bright light that comes on when it detects movement, so when you open the wardrobe the light comes on, helping you find long-lost pairs of shoes, or that pile of dirty magazines we know you have. You thought only you knew, but oh no, we do too. It sticks up and takes AA batteries and then when you close the wardrobe, it switches off. At least we assume so. Tell you what - you climb in the wardrobe and close the door and see if it does. Give our regards to Narnia.

Find that old pair of jeans you'd forgotten for £9.99 at MobileFun. µ