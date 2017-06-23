10 bizarre tech-related Wikipedia entries that really exist

WIKIPEDIA IS, of course, a marvel of the modern age. A democratic portal of facts about anything and everything at our fingertips. Thing is, though, while some question its accuracy at times, what's even more prevalent is the number of articles that sound ridiculous, but have a genuine right to an entry on the site. And so, here are 10 of our favourites from the techie side. The full list is available here.

1. The Tetris Effect

In which the obsession with Tetris became so great that people started arranging blocks in the real world in suitable geometric shapes. Immortalised in song (sort of) here:

2. Southern Television Broadcast Interruption

Unlike the "Max Headroom Incident" a decade later, the viewers of Southern Television (now ITV Meridian) were subjected only to a sound invasion during their local news, with a representative of the "Intergalactic Association" warning them that "You have but a short time to learn to live together in peace". Probably an early work by Adam Buxton. Try to ignore the conspiracist bible nonsense that someone has wrapped around this YouTube video.

3. Video-Enhanced Grave Marker

A new form of grave with video screens in a hollowed out headstone, aimed at helping people say in death all the things they wouldn't dare say in life. Audio is provided by wireless headsets which can be hired from the cemetery office. Not caught on yet because, like most things involving QR codes, it's crap.

4. Poole vs HAL9000

A full analysis of the chess game played in the movie version of 2001: A Space Odyssey between a human player and the ships computer. Written by someone with way too much time. The human (Frank Poole) concedes without checking HAL's workings, something which he may regret later in the movie.

5. How does one patch KDE2 under FreeBSD?

A very geeky question regularly asked of Russian politicians as an inside joke. Ho and indeed ho.

6. Godwin's Law

The idea that the longer an internet conversation goes on, the more likely it is to end with one or more parties being compared to Hitler. It's in the dictionary and everything.

7. Kanye Zone

A video game involving keeping Kanye's head out of his "zone". It's a joke based on the lyrics to ‘N*ggas in Paradise'. And the fact he's disappearing up his own zone.

8. Polybius

An urban legend tells of an arcade game commissioned by the government that causes the player to go insane like that video in The Ring. The cabinets all disappeared, so there's no proof it ever existed. A new version for PSVR is currently receiving acclaim. It may or may not be the same game. We've gone with a video of the new version for safety reasons. And because most of the alleged videos of the old one look like consipracy theorist guff.

9. Alternative 3

A 1977 ITV show that reported on plans to colonise the Earth and Mars, with many top scientists and political minds disappearing as they were prepared for evacuation from the dying Earth. It was meant as an April Fools joke. Shown in June for scheduling reasons.

10. IP over Avian Carriers

Another April Fool's joke suggesting that carrier pigeons could successfully be trained to carry internet traffic. And of course some blithering idiot decided to try it. A pigeon dying in transit is described as "packet loss". There's even a photo. We didn't fancy posting that, so we've gone another way. µ