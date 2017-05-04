Star Wars Day: 10 of the best Jedi gadgets

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU. It's Star Wars Day, and let's face it, there isn't a franchise with so much merchandise (apart from perhaps The Simpsons). Amongst the tat, there are some seriously cool gadgets, so here's a few of our favourites.

This is the droid you're looking for

Let's start off with the best of the bunch. BB-8, recently relaunched in "battle damaged" configuration, is made by Sphero. Questions like "but how does the head stay on?" are just the start, as you start to realise that not only can you control BB-8 with your smartphone and program him to terrify the cat, but you can also 'use the force' to make him do your bidding with the accompanying 'force band'. And if that wasn't enough, pop the films on, and he reacts to the action as it happens. Toys for big kids and their kids just don't get much cooler. And did we mention, the Force Band is also IFTTT compatible? Nice.

Sphero BB-8 is sold with or without the Force Band - the version we looked at consisted of both, for £177.99 from Amazon.

Garbage chute

Our other favourite droid can help you clean your desk in the form of this dust collecting R2D2. USB connected, he'll get all the evidence of crumbs and crud out from around your work station. He works pretty well too, and when he's done, he looks pretty cool perched on your desk.

R2D2 is just £14.99 from our pals at Prezzybox.

It's done the Kessel Run in less than twelve parseks

Since the revival of the franchise there have been a host of cool speakers with heads of the iconic characters. But this is something a bit cooler. With a transparent base, so it looks like it floats, the Millienium Falcon speaker has OK (but not amazing) sound and there's even a button that exists purely to play the Star Wars theme. It operates off wire or Bluetooth. But most of all, it looks way cool on your desk.

The Falcon is one of a range of MP3 speakers from Mobile Fun ranging from £49.99 to £149.99.

An elegant weapon from a more civilised age

So you want to build a lightsaber, eh? Well, good, don't let us stop you. The guys from Technology Will Save Us are using their motion sensor, the mover, to help you create one from scratch and code it to do your bidding - ideal for first time coders and kids too. Imagine being 10 and programming and building your own lightsaber from scratch! Amazing!

You'll need a Mover Kit from Technology Will Save Us, and it'll cost you £59.99.

Feel the power of the dark side

Toast. It powers the universe. And with Darth's head, you can make toast that has the Star Wars logo on it. For your Mum if you want. I mean, why not. He's more heated element than man, these days.

The Darth Vader Toaster can be yours for £49.99 from The Fowndry.

Without precise calculations we could fly right through a star

Technically, this goes against the brief we had of sticking to 'gadgets' but it serves to prove that anything can be merchanised when Star Wars is involved. Hang this Porcelain non-moon in a tree and have some birds invade its space.

The Death Star bird house will set you back £27.99 from The Fowndry

Aren't you a little short for a Stormtrooper?

We've mentioned the Death Star mood light before. This is slightly different, it's a wireframe image of a Stormtrooper that glows in a Tron sort of way, but more Star Wars than Tron, obviously. Again, way cool for the desk, or by the bed, if you're probably single.

The Stormtrooper wireframe light is £19.95 from Prezzybox.

I especially remember the time they tried to steal my grandfathers wagon.

Did you know that Wicket the Ewok's full name is Wicket W Warwick? He was, of course named after Warwick Davis who played the character, aged 11. Anyway, this is a USB drive. There's a whole load of them, but we chose an Ewok.

Wicket The Ewok and his friends are available for around a fiver from Amazon.

He's no good to me dead

Despite only having a few lines, Boba Fett is one of the most popular characters in Star Wars history. And now you can have your own bounty hunter on a keyring, ready and waiting to take your beer bottle tops to Jabba. And yes, we're counting this one as a legitimate gadget, because Stephen Fry says the best gadget in the world is a lighter. And we didn't want to include a lighter. But they do exist.

Boba the Bottle Opener is yours for £4.49 from Amazon.

"Ahahahahahehehehhehehahahaa!"

Everyone knows this one. It memed like mad after a mum decided it was funny and showed her Dash Cam. But its a real product, and it kind of gives us the creeps. But did you know, there's talking masks for loads of other Star Wars characters too, all with voice to movement capability? Which sounds much cooler than 'oh FFS mask' which is what we're all thinking. It doesn't even look that much like him.

The Electronic Chewie mask is £25.99 from Amazon. µ