7 tech products women actually want

TODAY IS International Women's Day, when we celebrate all the ways kickass women have changed the world, and all the ways that same world holds them back. The tech industry is particularly rubbish to the female of the species, not only in the boardroom and at Uber but in trying to design products for us as well.

Why do they find it so hard? Perhaps because most of them forgot to hire any women, and therefore don't know that 'pink it and shrink it' isn't the way to go. Like men, women are human people, which means we want smart design, good value for money and decent durability from our gadgets - but that wouldn't make a very interesting article.

So here are the products us geeky women are dying for tech companies to make. Take note, startups: but don't hang about if you want a slice of that sweet Pinterest pound because if you make us wait too long we'll just do it ourselves. We usually have to.

1. VR-proof makeup

The only thing more awesome than virtual reality would be taking off the headset that pretty much welds itself to your face and not seeing a creepy mask of your makeup on the foam.

Clearly, no one thought of this while developing HMDs, because they all sit uncomfortably close to your skin and passing one round an office of women often results in a disgusting palimpsest of foundation and eyeshadow that won't come off.

Obviously, women who don't wear makeup are beautifully immune to this, but those of us with complexions like the bottom of a Domino's box would really appreciate a way to cover it up without leaving a layer of our eye-wateringly expensive foundation on the headset, and walking around for the rest of the day with a pale ring round our eye area like we've been skiing.