Best smartphones 2017: iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL, Sony Xperia XZ1 and more

2017 HAS BEEN an interesting year for smartphones.

Not only have we seen Nokia make its long-awaited return to the Android smartphone market and BlackBerry bring back the old-school QWERTY keyboard, this year has also witnessed the debut of with Samsung's next-generation, non-fire phone Galaxy Note smartphone and Apple's long-awaited 10th anniversary iPhone.

We've rounded up the best of the bunch below.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 - soon to be preceded by the OnePlus 5T - is the Chinese firm's latest, and most expensive, self-styled 'flagship killer'.

Specs-wise, OnePlus' latest flagship is worth the extra cash, with its top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, whopping 8GB RAM and iPhone 7 Plus-rivalling dual camera setup, which OnePlus claims is the 'highest resolution' on the market right now. Elsewhere, you'll find a unibody aluminium chassis, 5.5in Full HD AMOLED display and a 3,300mAh battery, which we found often made it through two days.

Google Pixel XL

Some may call us mad for recommending Google's Pixel 2 XL. However, if you look past the handset's growing list of display issues (which Google has started to fix), the Pixel 2 XL is arguably the best Android smartphone on the market right now thanks to its blazing-fast performance, slick Oreo OS and 12MP single-lens camera that, somehow, manages to outperform even its highest-specced competitors.

iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X is a reimagining of the iPhone. The smartphone, designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the device, is is the company's first smartphone to feature a full-screen display, as it sets its sights on the likes of the Galaxy Note 8. There's also an all-new 'Super Retina' resolution, a reinforced glass design and support for wireless charging, with the iPhone X arriving with support for the Qi charging standard. It won't be for everyone, both due to Apple's opinion-dividing screen 'notch' and the handset's £1,000 price-tag.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 marks the perhaps surprising return of Samsung's Note range following last year's Note 7 recall. The flagship phablet is back and bigger than ever, with Samsung equipping the device with a mammoth 6.3in QHD+ Infinity display, souped-up Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 internals and a new and improved S Pen, which make the device hard to beast for those after a business-ready, big-screened device.

Sony Xperia XZ1

The Xperia XZ1 is the latest flagship out of Sony, and it looks to woo buyers away from its big-name competitors with its unique 3D scanning capabilities, robust design and competitive price-tag. As we said in our full review, the handset - while not as flash as many of its competitors - is a "super high-spec phone that works like a dream that is cheaper than most of its rivals.

HTC U11

The HTC U11 arrives as the follow up to the excellent HTC 10, and this time around the Taiwanese company is bringing the big guns: a Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 128GB storage and, wait for it, squeezy tech. The handset's 'squeezable' frame acts as an input, with HTC offering tons of customisation around the experience.

The handset, which features a unique glossy chassis, also packs a 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture and Instant HDR, a 3,000mAh battery that lasts a full day, and, er, no headphone jack, with HTC opting for audio via USB instead.

LG G6



Announced at MWC, the LG G6 started the trend of the bezel-less design with its 5.7in 18:9 QHD+ FullVision display. Thanks to the screen's near bezel-less design, LG boasts that the smartphone offers the footprint of a 5.2in-screened device, and claims that unlike other phablet devices, it fits comfortably in one hand.

The LG G6 is also among just a handful of devices to pack camera setup, which consists of two identical 13MP sensors, as opposed to the 8MP/16MP combo found on last year's model. The G6 also sports a 5MP camera on the front with a 100-degree wide angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy S8

It's probably that the Samsung's latest flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S8 - has made the list, along with its bigger S8+ sibling.

The smartphone duo come with Samsung's own artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, called 'Bixby', built in, although this isn't yet available in the UK. Brits will be able to make the most of the handset's 5.8in QHD+ 'Infinity' display, though, and the handset's 10nm internals, which Samsung claims will offer 30 per cent improved performance compared to its previous 14nm chip.

The Galaxy S8 also packs a 12MP DualPixel camera, Android 7.0 Nougat and an optional DeX docking station that transforms the smartphone into a full-fledged PC.

Huawei P10

The Huawei P10 made its official debut at MWC, alongside the Huawei P10 Plus.

Much like the P9 before it, the Huawei P10 P10 opts for a 5.1in Full HD resolution display, while the P10 Plus takes on the iPhone 7 Plus with its 5.5in QHD panel. Both smartphones also retain the Leica camera tech seen on the previous model, sporting dual packing dual 12MP RGB and 20MP monochrome lenses what work together to offer better image quality and depth perception than rival devices.

There's a 'ceramic white' version that dumps the metal chassis in favour of, er, ceramic, and two "Dazzling" (sigh) models that come equipped with 'Hyper Diamond' technology that means it won't pick up fingerprints or scratches, available in either blue of gold. On top of that, there are the standard stainless steel versions of the phone that come in green, silver, gold or rose gold.

