YouTube's most popular video got hacked and defaced

HACK ATTACKS tend to target valuable troves of data or swipe digital funds, but in the case of the latest YouTube attack, sometimes they're just for laughs.

Hackers going by the names of Prosox and Kuroi'sh managed to get assess to the Despacito music video, the most watched video in YouTube history and defaced it with images on men in masks holding guns taken from the Netflix show Casa de Papel.

Videos from other artists also got an unwanted facelift, with songs from the likes of Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift getting defaced.

At the time of writing, there's no clear information to how the hackers gained access to the videos, but one hacker claimed on Twitter that they used a "script" to alter the videos' titles with the words "Free Palestine" written underneath.

Some of the defaced videos are currently online while others have been taken down.

"It's just for fun, I just use [the] script 'youtube-change-title-video' and I write 'hacked' don't judge me I love YouTube," said hacker Prosox.

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube < 3 — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) 10 April 2018

The actual content of the videos remain unadjusted, but the hackers did manage to change the titles and the cover image before uploading the video to the artists' Vevo YouTube accounts.

In a statement given to INQ, a YouTube spokesperson said: "After seeing unusual upload activity on a handful of VEVO channels, we worked quickly with our partner to disable access while they investigate the issue."

Commenting on the hack, Mark James, a security specialist at cybersecurity firm ESET, noted the ramifications of such an attack could be quite damaging for some.

"The details currently are sparse so trying to figure out what they did or how they did it is not something that's easily done. The problem with these types of hacks is the potential for damage caused. For YouTube, it's a brand and PR issue. For the artists it's the personal damage to their brand being used for nefarious purposes," he said.

"Some YouTube videos collect hundreds of thousands or indeed millions of views. The ability to push information to all those viewers is massive and in some cases we could even see actions to trick the user into going to websites or following link."

In a world now obsessed with fake news, having unwanted tweaks to popular videos on a massive online service is but another angle by which fake information and media can be exploited for political means, the spread of misinformation, or simply just to mess with peoples' minds. µ