GTA 5 promises a 'Gunrunning' update for June

CRIMINAL CAREER PROGRESSION SIMULATOR Grand Theft Auto 5, or GTA V, is going all out in its summer update and will throw open a world of underground evil lairs and tonnes of guns.

This is exciting stuff for people that are still playing a game that came out years ago and is probably one of the reasons that Red Dead Redemption 2 is not out yet.

"While sharply dressed CEOs trade Special Cargo from lavish air-conditioned suites, and leather-clad Bikers own the roadways moving illicit consumer goods; new opportunities are opening in a highly lucrative and equally malicious network hidden underground ripe for takeover by the VIPs, CEOs, and Biker bosses of Los Santos and Blaine County," says Rockstar

"Southern San Andreas' illegal weapons trafficking industry rises to the surface in Gunrunning, a massive new update coming this June to GTA Online.

Dotted throughout Blaine County are hatches - look into these mysterious properties on the Maze Bank Foreclosure site and you'll find sprawling underground headquarters for sale, ready to be stocked with new military-grade vehicles and weapons manufacturing equipment capable of developing highly sought after offensive and defensive technologies."

Sounds like a lot of fun to us, and it is business as usual for the good people of Los Santos. If you need us we'll be in our lair, hiding.

"As the residents of Los Santos know, the only thing more fun than crime is profit and should you choose to invest in this new business, some extremely shady customers are ready to pay top dollar for what you can deliver," adds Rockstar.

"Stay tuned for more on Gunrunning, including specific business and research opportunities, details on the massive tactical, full-service Mobile Operation Centers complete with new weapon upgrades and deep customization, all new Weaponized Vehicles and more."

We will, just please, do not shoot us. µ