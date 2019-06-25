The top 10 highest-paying jobs in tech

CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICERS (CIOs) are paid the highest figures among technology roles; INQ's sister site Computing recently reported that they are paid on average £124,000 per year.

But there are countless other roles in IT, from junior system administrators right through to chief architects. We spoke to Doug Rode at Michael Page to find out which of these roles pay the most.

Generally, there are three bands of salary ranges London, the Home Counties and the rest of the UK, in descending order of average salary levels.

"Outside that, there are few variations for salaries between, say, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol. Any major variations are often driven by outliers," said Rode.

10. Project Manager

Project Managers earn an average of £55,000 in London, dropping to £45,000 everywhere else, making it one of the few roles not to command a premium in the Home Counties.

9. Business Systems Analyst

This role also earns an average of £55,000 in London, an average of £43,000 in the Home Counties, dropping to £40,000 in other regions.

8. Senior Project Manager

Senior Project Managers earn £60,000 in London on average, £55,000 in the Home Counties and £47,500 in other regions.

7. Data Engineer

Data Engineers also earn an average of £60,000 in London, but the role sees its average pay drop significantly in other areas, earning £40,000 in the Home Counties and £37,500 in other areas.

6. Senior .NET Developer

This role commands an average of £62,500 in London, dropping to £50,000 in the Home Counties and £45,000 in other regions.

5. Java Developer

Java Developers earn an average of £62,500 in London, but the remuneration drops significantly in other regions, earning £47,500 in the Home Counties and £43,750 elsewhere.

4. DevOps Engineer

DevOps Engineers can expect £65,000 in London, but far less in other regions - with £42,500 the average pay in the Home Counties, dropping to £40,000 in other regions.

3. Senior Java Developer

This role commands an average of £70,000 in London, dropping to £57,500 in the Home Counties and £50,000 elsewhere.

2. Senior DevOps Engineer

Reflecting the popularity of DevOps today, this is the joint second highest of the tech earners outside of the CIO role. Senior DevOps Engineers are paid £70,000 on average in London, dropping to £52,500 in the Home Counties and £50,000 in other regions.

1. Solutions Architect

Sometimes known as the 'Chief Architect', this is the highest paid role in IT, outside the C-Site titles of CIO, CTO and CISO. They are paid an average of £77,500 in London, dropping to £62,500 in the Home Counties and £60,000 in other regions. µ

Computing Delta, a new market intelligence service for CIOs, offers a functional and salary benchmarking tool for subscribers.