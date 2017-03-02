INQ Latest

Robots preparing to sit around all day in a dressing gown looking at a computer screen...
Robots are coming to the UK to steal at least 10 million of our jobs

Probably our wives and daughters too

Robots are coming to the UK to steal at least 10 million of our jobs

Probably our wives and daughters too

Ofcom wants Brits to receive automatic cashback for slow broadband repairs

Watchdog is quick to reject counter-pitch from miffed ISPs

Scandal-struck Uber promises to release diversity report

Wang count initiated

Google is removing SMS support from Hangouts

Brings total number of official messaging apps to six

Twitter mulling paid-for Tweetdeck Premium service for biz and power users

And presumably not trolls

News continued

Reviews

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2017) review
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2017) review

Hybrid outperforms the competition with its portable design and high-quality keyboard

Most read Most commented
  1. Google Home advertises Beauty and The Beast on Google Home, firm says it's a mistake
  2. iPhone 8 release date, specs and price
  3. Intel launches 'world's most responsive' Optane SSD with 3D XPoint
  4. Chinese pee station installs face recognition tech to stop toilet roll thievery
  5. Qualcomm's 205 Mobile Platform (sigh) brings 4G and VoLTE to cheap mobiles
  6. LG slapped with class-action lawsuit over LG G4 bootloop borkage
  7. Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs, release date and price
  8. Cisco uncovers Telnet zero-day flaw in WikiLeaks' Vault 7 CIA dump
  9. Google Updates: Tiny JPEGs, no big screen Assistant, big ask from Judge
  10. PhD student proposes 40Gb/s internet carried on infrared rays
  1. iPhone 8 release date, specs and price

    9 comments

  2. UK follows Trump's lead and bans laptops, phablets on certain flights

    7 comments

  3. 'Windows 10 has a keylogger' story is back, three years after we first broke it

    5 comments

  4. The Raspberry Pi is suddenly the third best-selling computer ever

    4 comments

  5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U) review

    4 comments

INQ Depth

5 jobs introverts can't wait for robots to replace
5 jobs introverts can't wait to see replaced by robots

Please don't talk to me please don't talk to… fine thanks, how are you?

5 jobs introverts can't wait to see replaced by robots

Please don't talk to me please don't talk to… fine thanks, how are you?

BlackBerry DTEK70 leak
Best smartphones 2017: Galaxy S8, Nokia 8, BlackBerry KeyOne and more
The 6 most useful Google things no one uses
6 of the most useful Google things no one uses
Best laptops 2017
Best laptops 2017
5 software tips Apple really needs to take from Android
5 software tips Apple really needs to take from Android

Trendlines

Microsoft

Teched2014microsoftlogon 370x229

Apple

Applenewyorklogo 370x229

Google

Googlelogonew 370x229

Security

Softwarebug 370x229

AI

Artificialintelligence 370x229

Numb thumbs

Gaming 370x229