Robots are coming to the UK to steal at least 10 million of our jobs
Probably our wives and daughters too
Ofcom wants Brits to receive automatic cashback for slow broadband repairs
Watchdog is quick to reject counter-pitch from miffed ISPs
Scandal-struck Uber promises to release diversity report
Wang count initiated
Google is removing SMS support from Hangouts
Brings total number of official messaging apps to six
Twitter mulling paid-for Tweetdeck Premium service for biz and power users
And presumably not trolls
Google Updates: Of Pi, Pixel and Pikachu
Plus that ads row and at least three more things
iPhone 8 release date, specs and price
Flagship will be available in 'limited quantities' when it launches in Q4
Instagram wants people to meet in person and use two-factor authentication
Busy day at the cat catalogue
Windows 10 Insiders are rocking what appears to be the Creators Update
It might not be, but it almost certainly is
'Dark Matter': Apple says Wikileaks-outed iOS and macOS exploits are outdated
Firm says flaws were fixed as far back as 2009
Verizon and AT&T join Brit brands in YouTube and Google ad blockade
Firms are concerned about getting caught up in something that they weren't caught up in
Minecraft blockheads face a fake mod Google Play nightmare
ESET warns about thrusting attack on your pocket pickaxe
Google Chrome is 'least pwnable' browser in hacking tournament
But Edge is yet to turn the corner
Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs, release date and price
European pricing leaks as Samsung makes Bixby AI official
LastPass had a problem with a remote code execution
You shall not LastPass
Half of Android devices are still not getting security patches
But Google is working with vendors to make it easier
Super Mario Run for Android is now available at Google Play
Plumber finally clears blockage
- Google Home advertises Beauty and The Beast on Google Home, firm says it's a mistake
- Intel launches 'world's most responsive' Optane SSD with 3D XPoint
- Chinese pee station installs face recognition tech to stop toilet roll thievery
- Qualcomm's 205 Mobile Platform (sigh) brings 4G and VoLTE to cheap mobiles
- LG slapped with class-action lawsuit over LG G4 bootloop borkage
- Cisco uncovers Telnet zero-day flaw in WikiLeaks' Vault 7 CIA dump
- Google Updates: Tiny JPEGs, no big screen Assistant, big ask from Judge
- PhD student proposes 40Gb/s internet carried on infrared rays
5 jobs introverts can't wait to see replaced by robots
Please don't talk to me please don't talk to… fine thanks, how are you?