MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake CPU tipped for WWDC unveiling

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY planning to show off a trio MacBooks at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next month, according to Bloomberg.

WWDC, which this year kicks off on 5 June, isn't usually home to hardware announcements, and Apple hasn't launched any new devices at the dev-focused event since it unveiled new MacBook Air and Mac Pro kit back in 2013.

However, the MacBook looks set to make is WWDC return this year, Bloomberg claims, having heard from "people familiar with the matter" that claim Apple is planning to launch three new laptops during its typically software-focused keynote.

First up, the report claims, is a new MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake internals. It's unclear if both 13in and 15in models, which are currently offered with Intel's 6th-gen Skylake processor, will be updated.

Bloomberg notes that Apple's rumoured homegrown ARM-based chip, which will reportedly work alongside the Intel CPU to manage low-power tasks, could make its debut inside the new MacBook Pros, although adds that it's "unclear if it's ready for this generation".

Beyond that, the new MacBook Pro "would look much the same as the latest model", which means you can expect to find Apple's secondary 'Touch Bar' display, a Touch ID sensor and USB-C connectivity.

WWDC will also see a refresh of Apple's 12in MacBook, which will also come with a new Intel chip, and an update to the 13in MacBook Air, which hasn't seen an upgrade since 2015.

Bloomberg notes that we, unsurprisingly, won't be seeing the launch of a new Mac Pro. Earlier this year, Apple apologised for its last crack at the desktop PC, and has promised that it's working on a replacement. However, it said that it wouldn't be arriving this year. µ