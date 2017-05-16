Galaxy S8, S8+ sales hit five million milestone in less than a month

SAMSUNG IS PROBABLY feeling pretty pleased with itself after revealing that it's so far flogged five million Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets.

Samsung bigged up itself to Korean outlet The Investor, and while it didn't give exact sales figures, it said that sales "are going smoothly around the globe" and "are already beyond 5 million units".

This is quite an achievement, as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ made their debut less than a month ago, launching in the UK, US and South Korea on 21 April. Samsung told The Investor that the smartphones will reach some 120 countries by the end of this month, including China.

Analysts are expecting Samsung to sell 20 million Galaxy S8 handsets by the end of the second quarter, with annual sales set to come in between 50 million and 60 million units.

This is good news for Samsung, which reportedly has set itself a target of 60 million. This and the target outweighs sales for its previous flagship devices. Last year's Galaxy S7 has made its way into the handset of 48 million buyers, while the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S5 both saw shipments of 45 million units.

However, Samsung managed to surpass its latest target with 2013's Galaxy S4, which saw 70 million units sold. The Galaxy S3 before it saw similar popularity, with Samsung having flogged 65 million units.

News of the Galaxy S8 hitting the five million milestone comes as Samsung Pay (remember that?) finally launches in the UK.

The Apple Pay-a-like, which was originally set to arrive in Blighty last year, is set to roll out to compatible devices on Tuesday, which includes the Galaxy S8, obvs, and Samsung's Gear S3 smartwatch. µ