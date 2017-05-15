Lyft and Waymo join forces to rival Uber in self-driving car space
Non-exclusive deal will bring two of cab firm's biggest rivals together
CAB FIRM Lyft has teamed with Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google-owner Alphabet, to take on Uber in the self-driving car space.
Lyft said that the launch of self-driving pilot projects would accelerate its vision for transportation, while Waymo said the partnership would extend its reach to "more people, in more places".
Lyft said that deal was non-exclusive, meaning that it could continue its self-driving partnership with US car maker General Motors, a Lyft investor.
The deal would bring together Lyft, which offers car services in about 300 US cities, and Waymo, which has some of the most sophisticated self-driving vehicle technology around.
Waymo already began testing 100 of its vehicles on public roads in 2017, and last month it announced that it would be adding a further 500 vehicles to its fleet and that it would let members of the public to test them out.
Residents in the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area have been invited to take part in Waymo's ‘Early Rider Programme', enabling them to take up rides in Waymo's Lexus RX450h and Chrysler Pacifica mini-vans.
It's unknown exactly what the terms of the Lyft-Waymo deal are at this stage, but both companies have been in fierce competition with Uber. Uber is the number one US car service by volume, followed by Lyft, while both Waymo and Uber are developing their own self-driving technologies.
The rivalry between Uber and Waymo has already spilled out into court, with Alphabet suing Uber claiming that intellectual property belonging to Waymo was stolen by Uber when a former executive left Waymo for Uber.
According to the suit, made in February, Waymo's former boss Anthony Levandowski took trade secrets with him when he left to set up Otto. Otto was since acquired by Uber for $700m, and now the technology is instrumental to the workings of Otto and Uber's self-driving vehicles. µ
INQ Latest
Microsoft Rewards is coming to the UK like a boss
String up the bunting! Light the beacons!
Chrome bug allows hackers to easily steal your Windows credentials
Researcher warns that flaw poses a 'significant threat' to large companies
Microsoft goes all Sean Spicer when we ask about WannaCry XP patching
An illustrated guide to why we slag them off on an almost daily basis
11-year-old dude schools security 'experts' with teddy bear hack
Kid hacker toys with security officials' Bluetooth devices