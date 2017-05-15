How to protect yourself from WannaCry ransomware

SECURITY OUTFIT Bitdefender has put together a list of best practise tips to help individuals organisations defend themselves against the WannaCry ransomware.

WannaCry ransomware, if you've been living under a rock for the past three days, struck NHS hospitals across the UK on Friday, exploiting a Windows SMB bug that was hoarded by the NSA before the it was patched by Microsoft in March. Since, the threat - which demands $300 worth of Bitcoin to restore ransomed files - has spread to 150 countries, on its way infecting hundreds of thousands of PCs.

In short, WannaCryptor is one of the biggest threats that both end users and companies have had to face recently.

A spokeperson from Bitdefender explained that the ransomware can move itself around networks, once it has found a way in.

"Because the list of vulnerable Windows PCs can be found through a simple internet scan and the code can be executed remotely, no interaction from the user is needed. Once the PC is infected, it acts like a worm, it replicates itself in order to spread to other computers.

The firm analysed the malicious software, and found that the wormable component is based on the EternalBlue exploit that had been leaked out in a data dump allegedly coming from the NSA.

"This strain of malware is one of the few that combine the aggressive spreading mechanism of a cyber-weapon, with the irreversible destructive potential of ransomware. Up until now, more than 120,000 computers worldwide have been infected.

"The CVE07-010 vulnerability affects almost all versions of the Windows operating system, including those who are not actively supported anymore, such as Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows Server 2003. Because of the extremely high impact, Microsoft has decided to issue patches for ALL operating systems, including the unsupported ones. If your operating system does not have the specific hotfix installed, then you are vulnerable and need to update immediately," continued the spokesperson.

The firm concluded with the following advice:

What you can do to stay protected?