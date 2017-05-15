Netflix 5.0 will not chill with rooted Android phones and tablets

STREAMING TELEVISION AND FILM THING Netflix has pulled a whole lot of chill from its experience by throwing a whack of DRM on top of and stopping anyone with a rooted device from accessing its visual treats.

Android Police first clocked onto this when one of its people attempted to embrace Netflix via the Google Play store and a rooted device. It reports that the attempts were met with this message: "Your device is not compatible with this version".

This version is 5.0 of Netflix. Android Police said that although downloads are blocked the app still works on rooted devices. This makes this whole thing seem less dramatic than it did at first, so please let us know if you find yourself affected by this update.

Netflix, which just recently lost a whole whack of ladies in prison drama Orange is the New Black to a ransomware attack, confirmed the block in a statement to Android Police.

"With our latest 5.0 release, we now fully rely on the Widevine DRM provided by Google; therefore, many devices that are not Google-certified or have been altered will no longer work with our latest app and those users will no longer see the Netflix app in the Play Store", it said.

That is extreme blocking. What is this Widevine? Well, as it explains above Widevine is a Google digital rights management thing that the firm provides to providers as license free. That makes it a good deal for firms, but a bad time for anyone with a rooted or unlocked mobile. It is also a bit ironic when you consider its aims, but we are not in charge of that.

We have asked Netflix to confirm that statement and the situation and are watching an episode of Mr Robot on Amazon Prime while we wait. µ