Android topples Windows to become world's most popular OS

HOLY MOLY, Android has overtaken Windows to become the world's most popular operating system for the first time ever.

That's according to StatCounter, which using "aggregated data collected from a sample exceeding 15 billion pageviews and more than three million websites" on Monday revealed that Google's mobile software topped the worldwide OS market in terms of internet usage with a with 37.93 per cent share in March.

These figures, which take into account data from desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, shows that Windows-powered devices, meanwhile, accounted for a lesser 37.91 per cent of internet usage last month.

StatCounter says the "milestone" can be credited to plummeting sales of traditional PCs, the growing use of smartphones to access the internet and the impact of Asia on the global market, but we could have probably told you that.

Regardless, StatCounter notes that this is a pretty big deal as, just five years ago, Windows accounted for 82 per cent of global internet usage, compared to just 2.4 per cent for Android.

Aodhan Cullen, CEO of StatCounter, said: "This is a milestone in technology history and the end of an era.

"It marks the end of Microsoft's leadership worldwide of the OS market which it has held since the 1980s. It also represents a major breakthrough for Android which held just 2.4 per cent of global internet usage share only five years ago."

While Android leads the worldwide OS market, Windows remains more popular in Europe where it accounts for 51.7 per cent of internet usage, compared to Android's 21.2 per cent. It's a similar story in North America, where Windows claimed 39.5 per cent, followed by iOS on 25.7 per cent and Android on 21.2 per cent.

Naturally, in the desktop PC and laptop market, Windows still dominates too, with an 84 per cent share of the market.

Windows 7 remains the most popular version of Microsoft's OS, and new figures from Netmarketshare reveal that, despite the firm's best efforts to shove it users throats, Windows 10 adoption remained stagnant in March with a 25 per cent slice of the pie. µ